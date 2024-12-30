Member Login
Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Going into 2025, the Canadian banks might still have a rough road ahead. But which one might offer the smoothest path?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Man data analyze

Canadian bank stocks have always been a pillar of stability for investors. These offer a blend of steady growth, reliable dividends, and a resilient track record that has earned them a special place in portfolios. However, the economic environment is changing, and the future of these financial giants is now at a crossroads. Shaped by interest rate changes, mortgage renewals, and lingering uncertainties around global markets. The question of whether these banks are a buy, sell, or hold requires a look at their recent performance, future outlook, and how they compare against each other.

Recent performance

Recent earnings reports have painted a varied picture across the sector. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canada’s largest bank by market cap, posted stronger-than-expected profits, supported by growth in its personal banking division and diversified income from wealth management and investment banking. It remains a fortress of stability with its strong domestic market position and continued dominance in capital markets.

Meanwhile, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) surprised analysts with its solid quarterly profits, thanks to reduced loan loss provisions and solid performance in its core Canadian retail banking business. CIBC has often been seen as the underdog among the Big Five, but its recent focus on risk management and a steadier loan portfolio has paid off.

On the flip side, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and its results were more sobering. BMO missed profit expectations, driven by a substantial increase in provisions for credit losses, particularly in its U.S. segment. This move reflects a cautious stance as the bank anticipates higher risks from potential defaults, particularly in the commercial loan space.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), another heavy-hitter, also faced headwinds this quarter. Regulatory issues in the U.S., including a costly anti-money laundering settlement, weighed heavily on its earnings. These challenges have put a dent in its long-term U.S. growth plans, which have historically been a bright spot for TD’s strategy.

Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) continued to struggle with its international investments. The bank reported earnings below estimates after taking a significant impairment charge related to its Chinese investments, a move that underscores the risks associated with its strategy of international diversification.

Strong history

Looking back, the Big Five have built a legacy of outperformance during uncertain times. Canadian banks weathered the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic with relatively minor scars, largely due to their strong capital positions and prudent regulatory environment. RBC, in particular, has remained a leader with diversified operations that balance risk across multiple revenue streams.

Scotiabank has leaned into its “international bank” identity with deep roots in Latin America and the Caribbean, but that strategy hasn’t been without its challenges. In contrast, TD and BMO have spent the last decade expanding aggressively into the U.S. market, where they’ve found both opportunity and, at times, volatility. CIBC has maintained a steadier focus on Canadian retail banking, occasionally criticized for being more conservative but now reaping the rewards of its risk-averse approach. So, which is the best bank moving forward?

Bottom line

Among the Big Five, CIBC emerges as the most compelling buy. Historically viewed as the quieter player, CIBC has demonstrated effective risk management and solid Canadian operations. These have insulated it from some of the challenges its peers face abroad. Its stock performance has also been resilient, outperforming expectations this year. For investors seeking both growth and dividend income, CIBC offers an attractive blend of stability and upside potential, especially given its lower valuation relative to its peers.

Ultimately, the Canadian banking sector continues to be a cornerstone for any diversified investment strategy. While challenges exist, the resilience of the Big Five makes them difficult to bet against. CIBC’s recent momentum and strong fundamentals make it an especially appealing choice for investors looking to capitalize on the opportunities emerging in Canada’s banking landscape. In a world where economic uncertainty remains the norm, the solid foundations of Canadian banks provide a reassuring anchor for both income seekers and growth-oriented investors alike.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

