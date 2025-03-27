Member Login
Where Will CIBC Stock Be in 3 Years?

Despite short-term uncertainties, CIBC’s strong fundamentals and long-term vision make it a stock worth holding for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
After an impressive 43% rally in 2024, shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) have pulled back in early 2025, slipping 9% to trade around $82.99. While some investors may be concerned by the dip, long-term opportunities often emerge when sentiment turns cautious.

After the recent correction, CIBC still has a strong 4.7% dividend yield. With a market cap of $78.2 billion, it remains Canada’s fifth-largest bank, known for its consistent income, conservative approach, and broad retail exposure. So, what’s next?

In this article, let’s discuss CIBC’s fundamentals, growth outlook, and where its stock could realistically be in the next three years.

Why CIBC stock is falling in 2025

Last year, CIBC was the top performer among the big five Canadian banks, and it’s still up 21.4% over the past year despite a recent correction. That dip may be tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent shift to a more cautious stance on rate cuts following three reductions in the second half of 2024.

Investors are now adjusting expectations for loan growth and interest income, especially in the face of ongoing inflation and global economic uncertainty. CIBC, with its sizable retail banking exposure, is more sensitive to changes in consumer demand and borrowing trends. While this factor may have dampened near-term sentiment, it doesn’t erase the bank’s strong performance or its improving fundamentals.

That said, let’s dig into what the numbers are telling us and whether this pullback is really something to worry about.

CIBC just wrapped up a strong first quarter of 2025, with its revenue climbing 17% YoY (year over year) to $7.28 billion. Similarly, the bank’s adjusted quarterly net income jumped 23% YoY to hit $2.18 billion. That helped push its adjusted earnings to $2.20 per share, with a healthy 22% increase. Notably, CIBC’s Canadian personal and business banking segment saw solid gains during the quarter from higher loan volumes and stronger margins, while its U.S. operations posted a big jump in profits due to improved credit quality and stronger fee income.

Where will CIBC stock be three years from now?

Even as macroeconomic concerns are hurting bank stocks in early 2025, CIBC continues to strengthen its position through strategic initiatives that aim mainly at long-term growth. It’s making efforts to improve the quality of its digital offerings. For example, the bank recently launched European Canadian Depositary Receipts, marking a global first in the financial industry. Moves like these help the bank diversify and future-proof its offerings.

Even with shifting rate expectations, CIBC’s growth momentum remains strong. Its capital levels are solid, with a common equity tier-one ratio of 13.5%, and its dividend yield of nearly 4.7% provides consistent income while you wait for the stock to rebound.

So, while short-term dips may spook some investors, CIBC’s strong fundamentals and long-term vision make it a stock worth holding — not just for the next three years but possibly far beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

