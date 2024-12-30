Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

Here’s why this TSX “old money” holding company is my pick.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Before you read any further, let me be clear: putting your entire portfolio into a single stock – no matter how fundamentally sound or how much conviction you have – is generally a bad idea. Diversification is the only free lunch in investing.

That said, if I were forced to pick just one Canadian stock to buy and hold forever, my choice would be the unassuming yet powerful George Weston (TSX:WN). It’s a name that rarely makes headlines, but here’s why I think it’s the ultimate “sleep well at night” investment.

It’s a holding company

Some companies diversify by doing a wide range of things, while others diversify by owning a range of things. That’s the difference between an operating company and a holding company.

Operating companies focus on producing goods or services directly, like running factories or selling products. Holding companies, on the other hand, own controlling stakes in other businesses, earning returns from their investments without getting directly involved in operations.

George Weston is a textbook example of the latter. It holds two major assets: Loblaw (TSX:L), Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain, and Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN), which owns the real estate underpinning many of Loblaw’s locations.

In one stock, you get exposure to two essential sectors: consumer staples and real estate. That means you’re investing in a vast network of stores and brands that dominate Canadian households, including Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, President’s Choice, No Name, Fortinos, and No Frills.

You’re investing with the “old money”

If there’s one thing Canada’s uber-rich excel at, it’s looking out for their own interests. So, why not align yourself with and benefit alongside them? George Weston is practically a case study in generational wealth preservation and cronyism.

Dating back to 1882, George Weston remains majority-owned by Wittington Investments, the holding company controlled by the Weston family. These are the same folks who’ve quietly dominated Canadian grocery aisles for decades while amassing immense wealth.

Let’s be honest – every time your grocery bill seems absurdly high, part of that cash is padding the Westons’ bottom line. Why not hop into bed with the same stock that’s been fueling their empire? If you can’t beat them, at least profit from them.

It’s less volatile than the market

If I’m putting all my eggs in one basket, I’m making sure that basket doesn’t swing wildly every time the market has a bad day. George Weston does this exceptionally well, with a five-year average beta of just 0.42.

What does this mean for you as a shareholder? On average, if the market drops by 1%, George Weston’s stock tends to drop by only 0.42%. Conversely, its gains are similarly muted.

This lower sensitivity to market movements makes it a steadier choice for anyone looking to weather volatility while still participating in long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Loblaw Companies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can become TFSA millionaires over time with regular monthly contributions and through the power of compounding.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As we enter 2025 with economic uncertainties, these two utility stocks could stabilize your portfolio and provide dividend income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Shake

| Jitendra Parashar

Their domestic focus and diversified operations could help these two Canadian stocks continue rising in 2025 and beyond, regardless of…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should deliver attractive long-term returns.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the top choices going into 2025, with a strong balance sheet, shares climbing, and…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »