Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Do you want to maximize your TFSA contribution room in 2025 and beyond?

Technically, it’s not the easiest thing to do, as all Canadians simply accumulate the same amount of contribution room over the course of their adult lives. There is not a lot of difference between how much contribution room John and Mary get, provided the two of them are the same age and were living in Canada their entire adult lives.

There are definitely ways to maximize your TFSA account balance – namely by investing well over a period of years. Getting additional contribution room is not so straightforward. However, there are ways it can be done. In this article, I will explore how to maximize your TFSA contribution over the long term, so you always have the option of investing money tax-free.

Tip #1: Plan withdrawals intelligently

The main way that you can lose TFSA contribution room is by withdrawing money from your TFSA. If you do so, you do gain the contribution room back, but only in the next calendar year. It follows from this that the later in the year you withdraw, the less time you spend with diminished contribution room. So, withdraw TFSA funds late in the year if possible. Doing so can maximize your available TFSA contribution room.

Tip #2: Invest progressively rather than in lump sums

A second way to maximize your available TFSA contribution room is to invest in small amounts over time. Studies show that this approach – known as dollar cost averaging (DCA) – performs better than investing lump sums. It also leaves you with more TFSA room available for a longer period of time.

So, how does dollar cost averaging increase your returns? Mainly, by sparing you the fate of going all-in at local market tops. The stock market trends up and down over time: go all-in at too high a price, and you suffer inferior returns; try for too low a price, and you miss the chance to invest. By dollar-cost-averaging, you get definitionally the average price over your time horizon. This is better than going all-in at the top or missing out on gains by fishing for a bottom that never arrives.

A good example to work with here is Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS). If you’d gone all-in at the May 2022 high of $58.51, you’d barely be up today, with the stock trading at just $60.35. That is a mere 3.1% capital gain.

If, on the other hand, you’d bought progressively from May of 2022 to today, you’d have had the opportunity to buy at much cheaper prices, such as $46 in October of 2022, $47.80 in October of 2023, and $51.20 near the start of this year. The end result would have been a much higher total return compared to going all in in May of 2022.

Tip #3: Don’t break TFSA account rules

Last but not least, you shouldn’t break any TFSA account rules. If you break TFSA account rules by, say, day trading full time, you will have to pay taxes on your holdings, and you will not get extra contribution room to make up for what you lost in taxes. You also won’t get back over-contributed amounts even after they are withdrawn. So, play by the rules. It pays off over the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this TSX "old money" holding company is my pick.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can become TFSA millionaires over time with regular monthly contributions and through the power of compounding.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As we enter 2025 with economic uncertainties, these two utility stocks could stabilize your portfolio and provide dividend income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Shake

| Jitendra Parashar

Their domestic focus and diversified operations could help these two Canadian stocks continue rising in 2025 and beyond, regardless of…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should deliver attractive long-term returns.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the top choices going into 2025, with a strong balance sheet, shares climbing, and…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »