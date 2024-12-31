Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

These two top stocks both trade off their highs and offer compelling dividend yields, making them two of the best to buy in January.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Despite the fact that interest rates have already begun to decline rapidly and inflation is now much more under control, many top Canadian dividend stocks continue to trade off their highs, making them some of the best stocks to buy now as we head into January.

As interest rates fall, typically, so do the dividend yields of stocks, sending the prices of these investments higher.

However, because there is still significant uncertainty in markets, many of the best dividend stocks in Canada are still trading at attractive valuations, making now the time for investors to put their hard-earned money to work.

Furthermore, because many of the best dividend stocks consistently earn a profit and return capital to investors, these investments are far more reliable than their non-dividend-paying peers.

So, if you’re looking to buy some of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX this January, here are two top choices to consider.

An impressive retail REIT on the Canadian dividend aristocrats list

If you’re looking for top dividend stocks to buy for your portfolio, high-quality real estate stocks are always an excellent choice. Typically, though, retail REITs aren’t as defensive as residential REITs. However, CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is one of the best passive income generators on the TSX.

The main reason why CT REIT is so reliable is that its majority owner and largest tenant is Canadian Tire, a massive and well-known retailer across the country.

In fact, CT REIT generates roughly 90% of its revenue from Canadian Tire, meaning unless something drastic happens to one of the best-known brands in Canada, a stock that’s also consistently profitable, CT REIT should continue to generate a profit.

This resiliency has been especially important in recent years when it’s been on full display. Not only did CT REIT fare much better than many of its retail REIT peers through the pandemic, but it also continued to grow both its sales and earnings as both inflation and interest rates were increasing substantially.

Furthermore, while CT REIT’s resiliency is due in large part to its relationship with Canadian Tire, it also has numerous growth projects in the works, which will not only help the price of the REIT to increase it will also help CT REIT generate more passive income for investors.

Therefore, when you consider that CT REIT has never had a single year in which its revenue didn’t grow and the fact that it increases its distribution annually, it’s certainly one of the top dividend stocks to buy now, especially as it trades off its highs.

Not only can you buy the stock at a discount today, but you can also lock in a higher yield. For example, right now, CT REIT’s yield is sitting at 6.4%, which is considerably higher than its five-year average forward yield of 5.6%. Not to mention, in just the last five years, that distribution has increased by more than 16%.

So, if you’re a passive income seeker looking to buy a top dividend stock for your portfolio as we head into the new year, CT REIT is undoubtedly one of the best there is.

One of the top dividend stocks on the TSX to buy right now

In addition to CT REIT, another top dividend stock to buy now is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Just like CT REIT, Pizza Pizza is also trading off its highs, making now the ideal time to add the stock to your portfolio.

Pizza Pizza has been out of favour as investors have worried how an uncertain economic environment could impact its sales. However, Pizza Pizza has always been a reliable stock with sticky revenue. Furthermore, according to analysts, the worst appears to be behind Pizza Pizza.

While sales were expected to decline in 2024, albeit by just 1%, they’re already expected to recover in 2025.

Therefore, while the royalty stock trades nearly 15% off its 52-week high, it’s certainly worth considering adding to your portfolio. At this price, Pizza Pizza’s yield has climbed to more than 7.1%, considerably higher than its five-year average yield of 6.7%.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best dividend stocks to buy now, Pizza Pizza is certainly a top choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio as we enter…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Generate Passive Income for Life

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks offer compelling yields and reliable dividends, making them three of the best to buy right now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Must-Haves: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks TFSA investors can buy now and hold as long as they want…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer everything you need: passive income that's risen every year for over 27 years and consistency…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is a dividend stock with a deceptively high yield, as the business is as low-risk and predictable as they…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Daniel Da Costa

These two ultra-cheap TSX stocks are each unbelievably cheap, making them two of the best investments to buy now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »