Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Generate Passive Income for Life

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Generate Passive Income for Life

These three stocks offer compelling yields and reliable dividends, making them three of the best to buy right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are some of the best investments you can buy, offering the perfect mix of passive income and long-term stability. Unlike many other investments, high-quality dividend stocks can generate reliable cash flow while continuing to grow your capital over time, the ideal combination for long-term investors.

The key to building passive income for life is to find the highest-quality companies with dependable operations, strong balance sheets, and a history of returning cash to shareholders. Even better, if you can buy these stocks undervalued, you’ll set yourself up for years of steady and growing returns.

So, if you’re looking for the best dividend stocks to buy now, here are three top-notch Canadian companies to consider today.

A top royalty stock offering significant cash flow

Although many stocks in the energy sector offer dividends, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one of the very best dividend stocks to buy now if you’re seeking steady, high-yield passive income.

Freehold operates in the oil and gas sector, earning royalties from production on its vast land holdings without the need to operate expensive drilling or extraction projects.

This unique business model allows Freehold to generate significant cash flow, even during periods of economic uncertainty, since it doesn’t carry the same capital expenditure risks as traditional energy companies.

Furthermore, since Freehold keeps its payout ratio low to ensure its dividend is sustainable, it also uses some of the excess cash flow it doesn’t pay out to acquire more land and expand its operations.

Therefore, it’s not just a stock that offers attractive passive income; with its current yield of 8.5%, it also offers significant long-term growth potential both to the dividend and share price.

Therefore, given its unique business model, sustainable dividend, and consistently growing portfolio of land, Freehold is certainly one of the best dividend stocks to buy now that can generate passive income for life.

A rock-solid dividend stock to buy and hold for years

When it comes to dividend reliability, few companies can match the track record of Fortis (TSX:FTS).

As one of the largest utility companies in North America, Fortis operates a diversified portfolio of regulated utility assets, which provide essential services and generate stable revenue.

This stable and predictable revenue allows Fortis to pay an impressive dividend. In addition, because it keeps the dividend sustainable, Fortis constantly has plenty of cash left over to invest in expanding its operations and generating future growth.

So, it’s no surprise that Fortis is renowned for its impressive dividend-growth streak, increasing its payout for more than 50 consecutive years now. Furthermore, management plans to continue increasing the dividend by 4% to 6% annually through 2028.

Currently, Fortis offers a dividend yield of roughly 4.1%, and its stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.7 times, slightly lower than its five-year average of 19.0 times.

Therefore, while you can buy one of the best dividend stocks in Canada undervalued and lock in a yield above 4%, it’s certainly one of the smartest dividend stocks to buy now.

A reliable REIT with a generous yield

Real estate is another sector where you can find plenty of high-quality dividend stocks to buy and hold for years. In fact, one of the best stocks that offers both consistent dividend growth and a super compelling yield is CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), a unique retail REIT.

CT REIT is unique because its majority owner is Canadian Tire, which is also its primary tenant, providing the REIT with a steady stream of rental income. In fact, with over 90% of its properties leased to Canadian Tire on long-term agreements, the REIT boasts a high level of revenue stability.

Plus, in addition to the stable cash flows CT REIT generates from Canadian Tire, it also has an impressive pipeline of growth projects that should allow it to continue increasing its distribution annually going forward.

Currently, CT REIT offers a dividend yield of 6.5% and has increased its distribution for 10 straight years — every year since it went public.

So, if you’re looking for reliable stocks that you can buy now and hold for years, CT REIT is certainly one of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio as we enter…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top stocks both trade off their highs and offer compelling dividend yields, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Must-Haves: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks TFSA investors can buy now and hold as long as they want…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer everything you need: passive income that's risen every year for over 27 years and consistency…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is a dividend stock with a deceptively high yield, as the business is as low-risk and predictable as they…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Daniel Da Costa

These two ultra-cheap TSX stocks are each unbelievably cheap, making them two of the best investments to buy now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »