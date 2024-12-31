Member Login
5 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

If you’re looking for the top secrets of TFSA millionaires, you’ve come to the right place.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Becoming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaire isn’t about luck. It’s about strategy, patience, and understanding how to make a TFSA do far more than its name suggests. The secret isn’t stashing cash away and hoping it grows but transforming the TFSA into a compounding machine.

Those who’ve quietly amassed millions in these accounts don’t follow the crowd. So, let’s look at some of these habits that turn average investors into quiet millionaires over time.

1. Consistency

One of the least glamorous secrets of TFSA millionaires is the sheer consistency of their contributions. Every year, they max out their annual contribution room without fail. Even when the economy feels shaky, they’re planting seeds.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is the kind of stock that complements this strategy. It’s a global leader in alternative asset management with exposure to renewable energy, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Its recent third-quarter (Q3) earnings revealed $1.02 billion in net income, comfortably surpassing expectations. Investors who add to their TFSA consistently and funnel it into BAM are essentially hitching their wagon to the global economy’s shift toward essential, sustainable investments.

2. Dividends

Another trick these investors use is focusing on dividends. TFSA millionaires know that reinvesting dividends allows their money to snowball at an accelerating pace, thanks to the compounding effect.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a prime example of a stock that rewards patient investors. This energy infrastructure company boasts a reliable 6% dividend yield. Its Q3 earnings reported $1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), demonstrating resilience and growth in its midstream operations. As energy infrastructure continues to play a critical role in Canada’s economy, Pembina’s stable cash flow ensures not only generous payouts but also long-term capital appreciation.

3. Stay calm!

TFSA millionaires are also masters at staying calm in the face of market turbulence. While headlines scream about crashes or bubbles, they remain unshaken, knowing that panic sells and patience buys. These investors see market dips as opportunities, not disasters.

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a perfect example of a stock that rewards this kind of mindset. As a global leader in auto parts manufacturing, Magna is uniquely positioned to benefit from the electric vehicle revolution despite its share price seeing some volatility. In Q3, Magna reported $10.7 billion in revenue, a 15% increase year over year, signalling robust demand. Patient investors who scoop up quality stocks like Magna during temporary lulls understand that short-term noise doesn’t matter when the long-term trajectory is promising.

4. Spot value

TFSA millionaires know that great companies sometimes trade below their true worth. These investors have a knack for identifying value stocks and waiting for the market to catch up. Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a perfect example.

The insurance and wealth management giant offers a steady 5.5% dividend yield. Its recent Q3 results were impressive, with core earnings climbing to $1.6 billion, driven by significant growth in its Asian operations. Yet Manulife’s share price remains undervalued, presenting an opportunity. By holding stocks like Manulife in their TFSA, savvy investors combine value with growth and reap the rewards as the market corrects itself.

5. Diversify

Diversification is another cornerstone of the TFSA millionaire playbook. While individual stocks can deliver strong returns, no single company is immune to setbacks.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) is a go-to option. This all-in-one growth exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers exposure to Canadian, U.S., and international equities, covering everything from tech and healthcare to finance and energy. It’s essentially a diversified portfolio in a single investment—one that continues to climb, up 23% year to date at writing.

Bottom line

Each of these choices aligns with the secrets TFSA millionaires have quietly mastered, and every decision compounds your financial success over time. By treating the TFSA as more than a savings account, you can turn small, consistent actions into life-changing results. It’s not about timing the market perfectly. It’s about building wealth thoughtfully, patiently, and tax-free. The next TFSA millionaire could be you, and the journey might be far closer than you think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Magna International, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

