Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 31

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 31

Despite a 4% decline so far in December, the TSX Composite Index still trades with strong 17.5% year-to-date gains.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to decline for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors showed signs of profit-taking after an impressive year for the market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 176 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 24,621.

Although strong intraday gains in crude oil and natural gas prices helped energy stocks trade positively, heavy losses in other key sectors like mining, technology, and real estate dragged the broader index into the red.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

MAG Silver, Tilray, Seabridge Gold, and Pan American Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each falling by at least 3.4%.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) also slipped 2.3% to $10.64 per share even after announcing the start of commercial production at its expanded Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco. The new processing plant, operational since November 2024, processed 45,683 tonnes of ore over 30 days at 76% of its nameplate capacity, with silver recovery at 79%.

Notably, Aya reached this milestone on schedule and within budget. The company now plans to fully ramp up production to the plant’s 2,000 tons per day capacity in the first quarter of 2025. Despite this positive news, sharp intraday declines in gold and silver prices pulled AYA stock lower, which now trades with 9.6% year-to-date gains.

In contrast, Birchcliff Energy, Advantage Energy, Tourmaline Oil, and ARC Resources climbed by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TC Energy, Telus, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices continued to extend gains in early morning trading on Tuesday. At the same time, most commodity prices were mixed. Given these mixed signals, I expect the resource-heavy TSX Composite to remain flat at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may continue to focus on sector-specific trends and year-end portfolio rebalancing as the final trading session of 2024 unfolds.

While the main TSX index has slipped 4% so far in December, it remains on track to end the second consecutive year in the green as it currently trades with solid 17.5% year-to-date gains.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, TELUS, Tilray Brands, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

Key Sectors Set to Drive Growth in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Sectors such as information technology and communication services are expected to drive earnings growth in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite declining by 3.3% so far in December, the TSX Composite still trades with solid 18.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

worry concern
Stock Market

Is ATD Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

ATD stock is among the largest companies in Canada and trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

With 1% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see muted activity with lower volumes today before closing early for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stock Market

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to start investing in Canada? Learn why holding an S&P 500 index fund is the best strategy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 23

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Canada’s GDP growth data, TSX investors will closely watch the U.S. consumer confidence numbers on the first…

Read more »