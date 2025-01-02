Member Login
Canadian Dividend Giants: BCE and Enbridge Are Key Buys for 2025

Canadian Dividend Giants: BCE and Enbridge Are Key Buys for 2025

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another dividend stock are worth checking out in the new year if you love value.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Though stretched dividends are on somewhat less stable footing, I still think the value proposition is worth considering. Let’s have a brief look at two high-yield dividends to determine if the dividend is safe enough to warrant punching a ticket in January 2025.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock’s tailspin seems to be picking up going into year’s end, with the stock crumbling to $32 and change per share to end 2024. Undoubtedly, the stock is down around 40% on the year. And while there seems to be a lack of catalysts for 2025, I still think the stock has become absurdly undervalued for longer-term investors who wouldn’t mind a dividend reduction at some point over the medium term. Indeed, it would be nice if shares of BCE were to keep the payout intact.

However, with a yield that’s now north of 12% (no, that’s not a typo!), I find it to be just a matter of time before a dividend reduction is served up. Indeed, BCE’s job of turning a corner would be made far easier if management just gave in and reduced the dividend. Some analysts have been hitting the downgrade button on the stock, calling for a dividend cut sooner rather than later.

The good news is that I think that a dividend cut is already mostly priced at less than $33 per share. And while I have no idea when BCE will bottom out, I find the name to be a high-upside comeback play should management be able to find the means to turn the tides.

For now, it’s a name only fit for dip-buyers with a high tolerance for pain. The stock is down nearly 56% from its highs, with a double-digit percentage yield that I thought the stock would have never commanded outside of a broader market-crash-esque scenario. Whether BCE stock is a steal of a deal right here, though, remains to be seen. There are tough company-specific and industry headwinds to get through. And it could take more than just a few quarters to overcome them.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another low-cost dividend payer that may be worth checking out in the first quarter of 2025. Unlike BCE, I view the dividend as more than safe at 6.25%. Indeed, the stock is fresh off a solid year, gaining more than 25% for 2024.

In 2025, I think the pipeline top dog can add to its momentum as it looks to reach new all-time highs. With one of the best track records of resilient dividend growth in the TSX Index, I’d not sleep on the name after year-end strength.

The well-run midstream energy giant is ready to keep making smart investments, which should jolt earnings and dividend growth. Sure, a 6% or so yield isn’t massive, but, at the very least, it’s highly unlikely to be cut in the new year. That alone makes ENB stock a better bet than BCE, at least in my opinion. In terms of turnaround potential, though, perhaps BCE stock may have a lot more to offer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

