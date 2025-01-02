Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank Stock: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?

TD Bank Stock: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a bargain at these levels, making it a top bank stock to buy in 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Shareholders of TD Bank (TSX:TD) are probably breathing a huge sigh of relief as the new year comes to be, with a new chief executive officer (CEO) and the foundation to orchestrate some sort of comeback in a bid to catch up with other Big Six bank stocks, many of which have enjoyed a solid recovery year. In any case, it’s hard to imagine that things could get any worse for the fallen bank as it grapples with the aftermath of the past money-laundering fiasco.

Though TD Bank may still need to deal with regulatory question markets in the new year, I still think TD Bank’s incoming CEO, who will head into the corner in the first half of 2025, will have plenty of ideas to help make TD Bank a premier name again. Who knows? If TD’s new top boss can pull off a comeback, perhaps we’ll have a CEO of the Year candidate on our hands!

Undoubtedly, TD Bank remains one of the best-capitalized banks out there. And as it re-focuses its efforts on domestic (and perhaps international) growth in the new year, I view shares as a great comeback play for deep-value investors who don’t mind a bit of volatility to kick off 2025.

TD Bank: It’s deeply discounted and likely not for long!

As always, it’s difficult to predict the future, especially for a firm that’s been the subject of numerous negative headlines. In any case, I am encouraged that many big names on Bay and Wall Street have recommended the name as a relative value play in the Canadian financial scene. In prior pieces, I’ve urged investors not to ignore such upgrades, which may continue flowing in as we enter the first quarter of 2025.

Apart from the relatively modest valuation multiples and the more than 5% dividend yield, I’m a huge fan of the new leadership team that’s coming in.

Indeed, the passing of the baton may not yield a colossal comeback overnight. However, over the next two to three years, I view TD Bank as more than well-positioned to win back Canadians’ trust and investment dollars. If TD can’t expand aggressively into the States for a while, perhaps the greater focus on Canada and a move internationally could make sense to jolt that growth profile.

Who knows? Perhaps hitting the brakes a bit on U.S. growth could be an opportunity to expand elsewhere.

Either way, I think TD stock is tough to ignore at these depths. It’s historically discounted relative to the peer group, with more in the way of positive catalysts in the new year. While most others are focused on the negatives of the past, I think it’s time to look forward to the future and the turnaround trajectory.

TD Bank’s too cheap to ignore for 2025

TD Bank has an opportunity to make right on its past mistakes. And while it could take several quarters for investors to flock back into the name, I find shares to be cheap enough to weather the next market-wide correction.

TD Bank remains a premier name and one that will rise again, perhaps as soon as a few months, should Canada’s banking climate continue to improve. So, is it time to back up the truck? If you can appreciate a cheap, swollen, and safe dividend, I think it is.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer TSX Bank Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for growth and dividend income over…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock has done incredibly well this year and recently bumped up its dividend. But is this enough for investors?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Going into 2025, the Canadian banks might still have a rough road ahead. But which one might offer the smoothest…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

CIBC Vs. Royal Bank Stock: Where Should You Park Your Investment Capital?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to choosing between two strong banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Royal Bank of Canada…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite ongoing challenges, TD Bank’s strong financial base and focus on growth initiatives could help its stock touch new heights…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 20% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stocks for Beginners

This Bank Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock may look problematic now, but long-term investors should see this as an opportunity to lock in a strong…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock may be going through rough waters, but it's likely to see the other side, making now a great…

Read more »