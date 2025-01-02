Value Hunters: The Best Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA With $7,000

if you’re looking for cheap names to pick up this January, consider adding the following two to your shopping list.

It’s that time of year again, TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) top-up time. Indeed, a new year means a new contribution (it’s staying at $7,000) to stash into your TFSA portfolio. And while the stock market is running hot into 2025, I’d still encourage Canadian value investors to keep on playing the long game. While you don’t need to put all of the $7,000 to work on equities, I do think it makes sense to think about putting a portion of the proceeds to work.

Of course, if you’re like some Canadians who have maxed out their TFSAs and been waiting patiently for the new year to put that $7,000 to work in a name that’s at the top of your watchlist, don’t be afraid to hit the buy button this January. Undoubtedly, it’s tempting to wait for the recent slippage in stocks to extend. After all, it is quite out of the ordinary to go more than a year without so much as a 10% fall from peak to trough.

Either way, this piece will check in on two intriguing names to start your new year right. So, if you’re looking for cheap names to pick up this January, consider adding the following to your shopping list:

Brookfield Corp.

Shares of alternative asset management play Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) closed off 2024 with just shy of 60% returns. Undoubtedly, the Canadian momentum stock has a lot going for it as it marches into 2025 in very decent shape.

The company is well-diversified across a wide range of long-life assets that generate massive amounts of predictable cash flow. Additionally, you’re gaining access to the private equity and credit markets, a corner of the investment scene that’s not all too accessible for everyday Canadian retail investors. In essence, you’re gaining exposure to sought-after asset classes that many others may have to pay hefty fees for.

Whether we’re talking about green energy, toll roads, data centres, or other impressive projects that are sure to beef up cash flows (and dividend growth) over time, I think BN stock is one of the TFSA-worthy stocks to stick with. Sure, it’s tempting to take some profits off the table after an incredible run. However, as management keeps making smart moves, I have a feeling that it will just be a short matter of time before the name breaks through to new all-time highs.

So, if you’re like many investors looking to diversify into the world of alternative assets this new year, look no further than the name. The stock is off around 4.4% from its high, with a 0.5% dividend yield and a fairly hefty 1.8 beta (entailing more correlation to the TSX Index).

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top-tier value option for investors looking for unappreciated value in the financial scene. Despite the recent run, the stock remains cheap at 14.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) as Canada’s banking landscape looks to improve.

Of course, the big banks can be sluggish to hold, especially if 2025 sees a Canadian per-capita recession. Either way, I like the 4.6% dividend yield and would be thrilled to collect the payout as the nation looks to make its way through what could be another turbulent year.

BMO is a great buy for the high-quality dividend, which isn’t just bountiful but subject to steady growth over the next three to five years. As credit continues to improve, look for BMO to be a dividend darling again as it inches back to all-time highs.