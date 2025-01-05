Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2025

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2025

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another dividend growth gem could surge in the new year and beyond!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Buying and holding for the ultra-long haul can be a fantastic strategy, provided you pick and choose solid businesses that are going for modest prices at the time of purchase.

As the new year begins, Canadian investors should think about what to buy and watch. Undoubtedly, forming a shopping list of sorts can make sense before you look to put your 2025 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution to work come January. Indeed, if you’re a big fan of dividend payers, you’re in luck as we begin 2025, with some of the most generous dividend heavyweights now sporting yields that are well above their historical averages.

Indeed, if yield and deep value are what you seek, the Canadian stock market, I believe, has ample options as we kick off a new year and perhaps an extension in the run of the TSX Index. Of course, not all towering dividend yields will be immune from dividend cuts in the new year. And in this piece, we’ll check out two dividend growers with payouts I believe to be safe.

CN Rail

It’s been a while since CN Rail (TSX:CNR) shares sported a yield of 2.3%. Indeed, CN Rail stock has been a 2%-yielder for some time, but as the yield approaches 2.5%, I view the name as a bountiful dividend player that could grow its payout at a hefty rate every single year.

Indeed, I’d much rather have a 2.5%-yield dividend stock that can increase its payout in the ballpark of 9% each year rather than a 5%-yielder that may or may not hike the payout moving forward. And, of course, such names may even be served up with a dividend cut at some point down the road if things don’t go their way. Either way, CN Rail is a dirt-cheap dividend-growth gem at 17.1 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

With a fairly low 0.65 beta, which entails less market risk, you’ll also have a smoother ride on the tracks compared to most other names on the TSX Index going into 2025. If value is what you seek, CNR stock is a deal while it’s down nearly 20% from its highs. Even Chief Executive Officer Tracy Robinson has been picking up shares of late, something I pointed out in a prior piece covering CN Rail. While her performance as top boss has been less than ideal, and the underperformance could drag into 2025, I view such insider buying as notable.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is pretty much the gold standard in the Canadian oil patch. At $43 and change, the 4.92%-yielding energy juggernaut ($91.8 billion market cap) looks interesting as shares sink into year’s end. For the year, the stock has delivered 0% returns. With a mere 12.3 times trailing P/E ratio, I view the dividend payer as a magnificent value option, especially for those underweight energy names.

While the stock is going to be more turbulent (with a 1.88 beta) than your average play, I think such volatility will be rewarded for those committed to holding for at least five years. With dividend growth and a handsome payout to look forward to, I view the name as a great long-term core holding type of play.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadians stocks are ideal holdings in the next decade for long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit

| Adam Othman

If you wish to play it safe and utilize your 2025 TFSA contribution room with a stock you can safely…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

How to Get Ready for New 2025 TFSA Changes

| Robin Brown

While saving any cash for a rainy day is a good idea, investing that cash is an even better idea.…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Growth Powerhouse

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is getting way too cheap to ignore by investors seeking value and dividends in 2025.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven strategy for providing regular folks a crack at the elusive dream.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

Down More Than 19% From Recent Highs, Is goeasy Stock a Buy Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its attractive valuation, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on goeasy despite the near-term volatility.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian utilities stocks long-term investors may want to consider as we kick off a new year.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Stocks Have a Legit Shot at Doubling in 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks with visible growth potential could double in value in five years.

Read more »