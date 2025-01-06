Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Champions: 3 Canadian Gems You’ll Want to Own in 2025

Dividend Champions: 3 Canadian Gems You’ll Want to Own in 2025

Let’s dive into why these three dividend champions look like winners worth owning in 2025.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

While many investors focus on momentum and growth in the market, dividend stocks have more impressive long-term returns. Additionally, companies that produce consistent (and growing) dividends tend to produce much more steady income and cushion against the effects of market volatility, rewarding investors for their confidence in a business. 

By building a portfolio of excellent dividend yield stocks in the Canadian market, you can create a source of passive income to live off. Here are three of the top Canadian dividend stocks investors may want to consider loading up on now that we’ve officially turned the calendar on 2024.

Fortis

Canada-based Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an electric and gas utility holding company with a presence in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. The company’s primary businesses include power generation, natural gas distribution, and electric transmission.

Fortis’s business is very capital-intensive and requires the company to spend billions of dollars to expand its network and drive revenues. The company needs to build its infrastructure to grow its revenue. For this, it needs to rely on debt. Therefore, a rate cut by the Bank of Canada in the next few months will allow Fortis to invest more in its business.

Fortis’s third-quarter (Q3) net income surged roughly 2% from the previous year, while the company’s net income surged 6.6%, indicating positive margin expansion and the benefits of the company’s continued focus on efficiency. So long as the company continues to increase its rate base and cash flow, I think the company’s planned dividend growth of between 4-6% is more than doable. 

Dream Industrial REIT 

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT) that generates income for investors from real estate assets. The REIT holds 338 industrial properties totalling 71.9 million square feet in prime locations across Canada, Europe, and the United States, with most of its revenue derived from Canada. 

Dream Industrial REIT focuses on maintaining high-quality assets on its portfolio and a strong balance sheet to deliver strong and consistent returns for its unitholders. The trust’s primary strategy is to build out its asset portfolio near city centers and increase occupancy rates of its existing sites to enhance returns. The company has shown the ability to produce strong rental income growth in these areas, which has led to the relatively consistent share price growth investors can see above.

This past quarter, Dream Industrial REIT produced 7.1% growth in net rental income year over year while seeing its cash flow grow by a similar amount. This trust’s 5.7% annual dividend yield is among the best in this space. Thus, given my bullish stance on industrial real estate overall, this stock remains a top pick of mine moving forward.

Suncor Energy

Alberta-based Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) remains among my top picks for investors seeking exposure to the Canadian energy sector. The company’s focus is on producing synthetic crude oil from Canada’s oil sands. From exploration to development, production, marketing, and distribution, Suncor is a fully integrated energy behemoth that investors looking for exposure on the production end of the spectrum may want to consider.

Again, I think it’s important to highlight Suncor’s integrated business model as its key differentiating factor. This is a company that manages most of the supply chain, from energy production to distribution, capturing the greatest upside possible from the supply end of the spectrum.

Suncor has done a great job of paying down debt on its balance sheet to improve its various financial metrics. I think that as the company continues to reduce expenses and increase efficiency, its cash flow growth and balance sheet improvement should drive share price appreciation over time. It’s just math.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TFSA could be a serious growth driver for long-term, patient investors.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Can TD Bank Stock Turn Around in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock is down 28% from its peak amid regulatory challenges, but new leadership and strong fundamentals could spark…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Could Triple Your Money

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover why Propel Holdings, goeasy, and MercadoLibre's innovative fintech solutions and market leadership make them compelling growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: TFSA Investors Should Avoid These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a watchful eye on Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). That’s to ensure they’re used as…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Earn $500 Monthly With These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks would help earn a stable passive income of over $500 monthly.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

| Puja Tayal

2025 has brought exciting rebalancing opportunities to sell the rally and buy the dip. Here is a look at some…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

S&P 500 at All-Time Highs: Why Canadians Should Shop Local Instead

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is cheaper than its U.S. peers.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian growth stocks investors will want to keep tabs on in 2025.

Read more »