Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » S&P 500 at All-Time Highs: Why Canadians Should Shop Local Instead

S&P 500 at All-Time Highs: Why Canadians Should Shop Local Instead

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is cheaper than its U.S. peers.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

As of this writing, the U.S.’s famous S&P 500 stock market index was at 5,942.47, down just 2.43% from its all-time high of 6,090.27, set on December 6, 2024. Not only is the S&P 500 at an all-time high level, but it is also arguably approaching an all-time high valuation. At today’s level, the index trades at 29.67 times earnings, according to GuruFocus. It also trades at a high book value ratio.

By contrast, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is relatively cheap. Trading at 21 times trailing earnings, 16.5 times estimated forward earnings, and two times book value, it does not have the typical characteristics of an overheated market. Granted, the TSX is above historically “normal” valuations, just like the U.S. markets. However, it is cheaper in an absolute sense, ignoring the qualitative differences between Canadian and U.S. stocks. In this article, I will explore why I don’t see these qualitative differences as being great enough to justify the current U.S. premium and why the TSX Index is likely worth the investment today.

Canadian markets cheaper

As mentioned previously, the Canadian markets trade at lower multiples than U.S. markets. That could be because Canadian companies have lower growth or profit prospects than U.S. companies do — it’s hard to beat NVIDIA’s growth and margins, without a doubt. However, there are many cases of individual Canadian stocks priced more cheaply than U.S. stocks while having comparable growth.

Consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), for example. It’s a Canadian bank stock whose revenue grew about 8% last year — faster than the large U.S. banks on average. Despite that, it trades at under 10 times earnings, which is much cheaper than the big U.S. banks.

Why is TD so much cheaper than the large U.S. banks, which trade at about 15 times earnings these days?

A big part of it is the simple fact that TD Bank got into a bit of trouble last year. It settled with the U.S. Department of Justice in a money-laundering probe, paying out $3 billion and agreeing to a $430 billion asset cap. However, TD’s U.S. retail business does not have much more than $430 billion in assets now, and its U.S. investment banking and Canadian banking businesses are unaffected. So, TD can re-invest the money it’s not allowed to invest in U.S. retail into other parts of its business.

TD is just one example among many quality Canadian companies trading at discounts to their U.S. peers. Similar examples can be found in sectors like energy, utilities, and non-bank financials.

Lower dividend taxes

A final fact you might want to take into account when deciding whether to invest in the U.S. or Canada is taxation. U.S. stocks have a 15% dividend withholding tax taken off them whether you hold them in a taxable account or a TFSA. Canadian stocks have no such tax. So, as a Canadian, you have a slight “edge” when buying Canadian stocks.

Foolish takeaway

The U.S. markets are certainly impressive. With their big tech companies and impressive financials, they certainly have a lot going for them. However, Canadian markets have a lot of value under the hood as well. So, perhaps this year, include some Canadian stocks in your portfolio if you aren’t doing so already.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: TFSA Investors Should Avoid These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a watchful eye on Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). That’s to ensure they’re used as…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Earn $500 Monthly With These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks would help earn a stable passive income of over $500 monthly.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover why Total Energy Services' strong Q3 results, strategic expansion in Asian LNG markets, and cheap valuation make it a…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TELUS Stock While it’s Below $20?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS (TSX:T) is trading below $20 per share, catching the attention of dividend seekers and long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Discover three top TSX dividend stocks yielding over 5%: Whitecap Resources, TC Energy,…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $191.75 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term gains? Monthly dividend stocks can be your best option, and this is a sure winner.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividend stocks have growing earnings base, robust dividend growth history, and visibility over future payouts.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit

| Adam Othman

If you wish to play it safe and utilize your 2025 TFSA contribution room with a stock you can safely…

Read more »