Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 6

TSX investors could react to the speculative report of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s expected resignation as political uncertainty may weigh on investor sentiment today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Strengthening crude oil prices and better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data drove Canadian stocks higher for the third consecutive session on Friday as speculation about a resilient economy raised hopes of sustained economic growth in 2025. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 176 points, or 0.7%, to close at 25,074, marking its highest level in weeks.

While all key sectors, except healthcare, closed in positive territory, the market rally was mainly driven by solid intraday gains in technology, real estate, and industrial stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aritzia, Celestica, Nutrien, and Bird Construction were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each inching up by at least 3.5%.

In contrast, Algoma Steel Group (TSX:ASTL) was the worst-performing TSX stock, diving by 7.5% to $12.93 per share. This selloff in ASTL stock came a day after the Canadian steel producer projected an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss of $55 million to $65 million for the December 2024 quarter, citing macroeconomic headwinds.

Algoma’s steel shipments for the quarter were expected to range between 545,000 and 550,000 tons. Despite the weak guidance for the last quarter, its management highlighted progress on the Electric Arc Furnace project, which is on track for first steel production by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Notably, ASTL stock has slipped 8.2% so far in January after ending 2024 with about a 6% increase.

BlackBerry, Torex Gold, and First Majestic Silver were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they slid by at least 2.4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Veren, Canadian Natural Resources, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

As the trading week kicks off on Monday, Canadian investors could react to the speculative report of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s expected resignation as liberal party leader before the national caucus meeting on Wednesday, which might bring political uncertainties to the forefront. In addition, mixed commodity prices could set the stage for a volatile trading session for the TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, TSX investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. services data.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Nutrien, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Firm commodity prices could continue to lift the TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

With a solid 18% gain in 2024, the TSX Composite posted its best performance since 2021.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a 4% decline so far in December, the TSX Composite Index still trades with strong 17.5% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

Key Sectors Set to Drive Growth in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Sectors such as information technology and communication services are expected to drive earnings growth in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite declining by 3.3% so far in December, the TSX Composite still trades with solid 18.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

worry concern
Stock Market

Is ATD Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

ATD stock is among the largest companies in Canada and trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

With 1% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »