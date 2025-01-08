3 Canadian Stocks That Defied Market Expectations in 2024

No matter how accurately we can predict the market, thanks to modern tools and massive amounts of historical data, there are always stocks that can defy expectations.

Stocks that defy the market, even expert expectations, can be found in virtually any market. Even now, when we have access to massive performance data and innovative tools that can predict market movements by studying hundreds of different factors and data points in real time, some stocks can be unpredictable. There were three such stocks in 2024.

An energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), the natural gas pipeline giant, has been defying expectations for some time now, and 2024 was no different. It would be more accurate and precise; pipeline stocks generally defied the expectations of investors who expected them to perform in line with the sector as a whole.

But when most energy stocks were climbing rapidly (at the beginning of the year), TC energy stock fluctuated and slumped.

In contrast, the second half of 2024 was relatively stagnant and even bearish for most energy stocks , but TC Energy climbed by over 30%. But now that oil prices are rising and the index is following its trail, TC Energy may offer contrarian performance and slump again.

However, that would be a good opportunity to buy this influential Dividend Aristocrat at a discount and lock in a higher yield. TC Energy is also one of those stocks you can buy and hold for decades for its dividends alone.

A fin-tech stock

Fin-tech stocks in Canada had an inconsistent 2024, with e-commerce stocks getting traction later in the year, and a major payment processor was bought and taken private. Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is a fin-tech company with an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lending platform, and its performance in 2024 was exceptional.

The stock rose roughly 180% last year and is still trading at a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 21. This growth is far more compelling than AI stocks in the tech sector and even outpaces the general bullish trend of financial stocks in 2024. It’s still trading below the target price many experts have set for it, but it might be considered compelling for this year.

A nickel stock

Despite its growing demand for batteries, nickel is still primarily used for making stainless steel, although the battery-slice market is growing more prominent in its use-cases pie chart. This was one of the reasons why nickel prices skyrocketed a while ago, but they mostly went down in the second half of 2024. That’s why it’s surprising to see a nickel mining stock like Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN) surging.

The stock’s original bullish trend did start with the metal prices going up, but even when the prices went down, the stock kept going up throughout the year. As a result, the stock has returned over 380% in the last 12 months. Interestingly, the stock is still bullish and has increased over 7% in the first week of the year.

Foolish takeaway

Setting expectations and trying to predict the behaviour of stocks you are targeting is smart, but you have to account for unpredictable behaviour. This is another avenue where diversification can have a solid positive impact on your portfolio. You will have a significant moat to absorb the unpredictable negative behaviour of some of your stocks if the rest are performing as predicted.