Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.5% Yields

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.5% Yields

These two growth-oriented TSX stocks also reward their investors with attractive dividends so that you won’t have to compromise growth and income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors often believe there’s a trade-off between growth and income, but some TSX stocks offer both, giving long-term investors the best of both worlds. With interest rates on the decline and economic conditions expected to improve, the opportunities to lock in strong dividend payers with growth potential are becoming increasingly attractive. Whether you’re building wealth or simply looking to boost your passive income, these Canadian stocks are worth considering.

In this article, I’ll highlight two TSX champions that are currently delivering attractive 4.5% yields alongside significant growth potential.

Exchange Income stock

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is the first growth-oriented business that also rewards its investors with attractive dividends. This Winnipeg-based firm mainly focuses on aviation and aerospace as well as niche manufacturing.

EIF stock outperformed the broader market in 2024 by surging over 30%. It currently trades at $58.42 per share with a market cap of $2.8 billion. While the stock offers a 4.5% annualized dividend yield, it distributes these payouts every month.

EIF stock’s strong performance over the last year reflects the strengths of the company’s business model, which continues to help the company post strong results even amid a challenging economic environment. In the third quarter of 2024, Exchange Income’s total revenue rose 3% YoY (year over year) to a record $709.9 million with the help of new contracts in its aerospace and aviation segment and the strength of its manufacturing operations. More importantly, the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings climbed by 8.3% from a year ago to $1.18 per share.

Interestingly, Exchange Income has increased its focus on expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions and contract wins in recent years. For example, it recently acquired Spartan Mat and Spartan Composites to strengthen its environmental access solutions business. In addition, the company’s aviation expertise recently helped it secure a high-profile contract to provide airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for a European security agency. Given these strong fundamentals, EIF stock could continue to surge in the years to come.

Canadian Tire stock

Another top TSX stock offering both growth and a solid dividend yield is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). Mainly known for its iconic retail presence across Canada, this Toronto-headquartered company has a diversified business with operations spanning retail, financial services, and real estate.

After rallying by about 17% over the last nine months, Canadian Tire stock currently trades at $156.37 per share with a market cap of $8.9 billion. It distributes its dividend payouts every quarter and offers a 4.5% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

In the most recent report quarter ended in September 2024, the diversified Canadian retailer showed strong retail profitability and improved customer engagement despite an environment of constrained consumer spending. Canadian Tire saw growth in its SportChek banner, with a 2.9% YoY rise in comparable sales with the help of targeted promotional efforts and increased demand for athletic footwear and hockey products.

The company recently announced a 15th consecutive increase in its annual dividend, raising it to $7.10 per share. Besides its attractive dividends, Canadian Tire’s strong financial position and focus on operational improvements make it an appealing choice for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Are Raising Payouts Again

| Kay Ng

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats are a good place to start investigating potential dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Better Utility Stock: Fortis vs. Emera?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock appears to be a better utility stock buy. It offers a safer dividend that's important to its conservative…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 Safe Stocks for Long-Term Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover two time-tested TSX dividend stocks ideal for retirement planning. Learn why Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure offer the perfect blend…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Best Age to Take CPP, According to Data

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP with index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV).

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three telco stocks are the top picks for Canadian investors seeking exposure to the communications services sector.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These income stocks have a solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts.

Read more »