Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Is, Hands Down, the Best Age to Take CPP, According to Data

This Is, Hands Down, the Best Age to Take CPP, According to Data

You can supplement your CPP with index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

To take Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits or not to take CPP benefits: that is the question. While it’s always tempting to take CPP at the first available opportunity — when you turn 60 — you get fewer annual benefits if you do so. Additionally, you get fewer lifetime benefits by taking CPP at 60 than at older ages if you live an average Canadian lifespan.

For the reason above, most financial advisors advise against taking CPP at age 60, barring extreme circumstances like terminal illness.

That still leaves the question of when you should take CPP, though. The age at which the federal government expects people to start taking CPP is 65. Taking CPP at age 70 instead of 65 has many of the same advantages as taking CPP at 65 instead of 60, yet 65 is considered the default. What’s going on here?

The truth is that the “best” age at which to take CPP all depends on your individual circumstances. If you just turned 60 and are terminally ill with a poor prognosis, by all means, take your benefits now. For the average Canadian, though, a different decision is optimal. In this article, I will share the best age to take CPP, according to data.

70 years old

According to research conducted by actuaries — the people who study risk at insurance companies — 70 years old is the best age at which to take CPP. First off, taking CPP at 70 results in slightly more lifetime benefits than taking CPP at 65 if you live to age 82 (the average for Canadians). If you discount the CPP cash flows back to the present, then taking benefits at age 65 might still make sense. But what actuaries discovered is that those who are already 60 are likely to live well past age 82. Taking that into account, the case for taking CPP at 70 seems ironclad.

Exceptions

Of course, there are plenty of exceptions — situations where you ought to take CPP before age 70. These include the following:

  • Terminal illness
  • Pressing liquidity needs
  • Injury
  • Inability to work

Any one of these reasons could justify taking CPP earlier than age 70. However, the general principle guiding your decision should be to delay taking CPP for as long as is reasonable.

How to invest to supplement your CPP

If you’re concerned that you can’t wait long enough to take CPP at age 70 and get the maximum possible benefit, a good idea is to invest in index funds to supplement your CPP. Such funds are diversified and charge low fees, making them great ways to get your feet wet in investing.

Consider Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV), for example. It’s a Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) of U.S. stocks — basically the Canadian-listed version of the famous VOO ETF.

VFV has nearly 500 stocks, a 0.08% management expense ratio (MER) and a high amount of trading volume. The large number of stocks reduces the risk in the investment, while the low MER and high trading volume reduce your execution costs. And the fact that the S&P 500 — which this fund is based on — has some of the most innovative companies in the world probably doesn’t hurt either.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Better Utility Stock: Fortis vs. Emera?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock appears to be a better utility stock buy. It offers a safer dividend that's important to its conservative…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 Safe Stocks for Long-Term Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover two time-tested TSX dividend stocks ideal for retirement planning. Learn why Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure offer the perfect blend…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three telco stocks are the top picks for Canadian investors seeking exposure to the communications services sector.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These income stocks have a solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

It is time to stash in passive-income inventory in your new TFSA contribution room for 2025. This stock can give…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: This Tax Break is a Life Hack

| Andrew Button

As a married couple, you can save money with tax breaks and invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to double your TFSA, then it's going to take a few little tricks and some consistency. Oh,…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $400? 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, I am bullish on these three Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »