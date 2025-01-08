Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

In addition to the ongoing political uncertainty, TSX investors will keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and the FOMC meeting minutes today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market extended its losses into a second session on Tuesday, despite stronger commodity prices, as investors continued to evaluate the political uncertainty triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 70 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 24,930.

On the one hand, some sectors like healthcare, energy, and mining posted gains yesterday. On the other hand, an intense selloff in technology stocks weighed heavily on the broader market.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bird Construction, Shopify, Cameco, Energy Fuels, and NexGen Energy were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by over 5%.

In contrast, Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) climbed by 4.8% to $7.19 per share, making it the session’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in HWX stock came a day after the Calgary-based energy firm announced fourth-quarter production of about 21,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 20,300 barrels of heavy oil and seven million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Headwater also announced a new partnership with the Bigstone Cree Nation. This partnership will allow the company to earn leases on 34.5 sections of land in the Greater Pelican area, with the first well expected to be drilled in the first quarter of 2025.

Similarly, Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) inched up by 2.7% to $95.07 per share after revealing that it managed to lower its debt by $176 million in 2024. The company ended the year with $74 million in cash and $575 million in liquidity and plans further debt reductions in 2025.

Imperial Oil, Equinox Gold, and Suncor Energy were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they rose by at least 3.9% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil and base metals prices traded on a slightly bullish note early Wednesday morning, which could provide a modest boost to TSX energy and mining sectors at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the latest monthly non-farm employment change, weekly jobless claims, and crude oil stockpile data from the United States this morning. In the afternoon, the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting minutes are expected to be released, which could set the tone for market expectations on the Fed’s future interest rate policy.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Shopify, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Cameco, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stock Market

This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Business Partners: A private equity giant delivering 30% IRR and three times returns. See why this undervalued TSX stock…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX benchmark could face another day of cautious trading as investors weigh mixed commodity prices against ongoing political and economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors could react to the speculative report of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s expected resignation as political uncertainty may weigh…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Firm commodity prices could continue to lift the TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

With a solid 18% gain in 2024, the TSX Composite posted its best performance since 2021.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a 4% decline so far in December, the TSX Composite Index still trades with strong 17.5% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

Key Sectors Set to Drive Growth in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Sectors such as information technology and communication services are expected to drive earnings growth in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite declining by 3.3% so far in December, the TSX Composite still trades with solid 18.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »