3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

One mistake many investors make is to miss leveraging a bullish stock’s momentum just because they missed the entry point. It’s better to get a part of it than none of it.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
But if you are happy with at least “some of it,” you may consider three TSX stocks that have been soaring high for some time now, and many continue to do that for a while.

A photonics stock

While most artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented tech stocks in Canada failed to ride the AI hype train, POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK) stock catapulted to new heights because of it.

It’s a mature tech company focused on photonics (overlap of electronics and lightwaves), and the company started positioning itself and its technology as a viable alternative or, at least, an augmentation of the classic semiconductor-based computing hardware AI requires.

Hardware is one of the primary costs behind AI, and if POET Technologies can help mitigate it, it may emerge as a leader in this space (like Nvidia did in the semiconductor space). Its current growth certainly indicates this possibility, as the stock has risen over 600% in the last 12 months, and even though the growth isn’t linear, the stock is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The company recently made an international acquisition in its space. However, it’s smart not to ignore the risks. Hedge funds have about 6.7% stake in the company, and there has been no significant insider buying for several months.

A specialty semiconductor stock

Semiconductor stocks, even the ones that are not directly associated with AI are experiencing an influx of new investors. That’s the case with 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), and in its case, this is a good thing because its growth seemed to be tied to other mature (instead of hyped) technologies.

The company has experienced a decent revenue surge from its solar-power segment, which makes semiconductors for both spaceship and ground solar panels.

Its growth over the last 12 months has been more consistent, albeit slower than POET, though still higher than most conventional growth stocks. The 5N Plus stock surged over 119% over the period. What’s even more promising is that multiple brokerages have given a buy signal for this stock.

In addition to being a good growth stock, 5N Plus is also a good choice if you are interested in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing.

A retail clothing stock

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another stock that has positive signals from brokerages despite its high valuation. The stock has grown over 120% in the last 12 months, and the prospects still look good. The price-to-earnings ratio of 64 doesn’t look healthy but its financials looked solid in the last quarter results, with revenue and net income increasing in double digits, driven primarily by U.S. retail surge.

As a clothing retail company, Aritzia’s growth can also be attributed, at least in part, to the lowered interest rates. This typically encourages people to increase their discretionary spending.

The stock is still trading below the target price, as per multiple experts, indicating that the stock might keep growing. But if you want to play it safe, wait till the next quarterly report.

Foolish takeaway

All three stocks can offer you decent returns if you buy now and exit at the right time. But if you are looking to hold any of these stocks long term, you may want to look deeper into the bullish surge to make sure you are not buying close to the curve.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

