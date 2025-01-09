Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Monthly Income Stocks: Turn Your Portfolio Into a Cash Machine in 2025

Monthly Income Stocks: Turn Your Portfolio Into a Cash Machine in 2025

Buying these top monthly dividend stocks in 2025 could help you earn reliable passive income for years to come.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

If you have a reliable source of monthly passive income, you can use it to fund your lifestyle, cover bills, or simply reinvest for even higher returns in the long run. That’s exactly where monthly income stocks come in. Unlike most dividend payers that distribute payouts on a quarterly basis, these Canadian stocks send cash your way every single month, giving your portfolio the predictability and consistency of a cash machine. Whether you’re retired, seeking financial independence, or reinvesting for solid long-term gains, monthly dividend stocks could make all the difference.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best monthly income stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange you can consider adding to your portfolio in 2025.

Sienna Senior Living stock

The Markham-headquartered seniors living options provider, Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), is the first monthly dividend stock to make the list. The company operates a large network of long-term care and retirement residences across Canada. After rallying by 29.2% over the last year, SIA stock currently trades at $15.18 per share with a market cap of $1.3 billion. It offers an impressive 6.2% annualized dividend yield at this market price.

As Sienna stock continues to ride the momentum of its impressive growth trajectory, it’s clear that its strategic initiatives are paying off. In the third quarter of 2024, the firm’s adjusted same-property net operating income grew by 14.7% YoY (year over year) to $43.4 million, supported by strong occupancy gains in its retirement and long-term care segments. Its retirement segment occupancy surpassed 90% in September 2024, achieving this impressive milestone for the first time in over five years.

In addition to stronger operational growth, Sienna has been actively expanding its portfolio. The company’s recent acquisition of a $181.6 million continuing care home portfolio in Alberta further diversifies its asset base. And it’s expected to provide a solid investment yield of 6.5% in the first year itself.

What sets Sienna apart is its strong fundamentals, which are key reasons why I already own this reliable monthly dividend stock. With a stable business model, consistent cash flow, and an over 6% annualized yield, Sienna stock could provide you with a steady monthly income for years to come.

Whitecap Resources stock

Besides Sienna, another attractive Canadian monthly dividend stock to consider in 2025 is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). WCP stock has risen 18.5% over the last year to currently trade at $10.57 per share with a market cap of $6.2 billion. At the current market price, it has a 6.9% annualized dividend yield.

In addition to its consistent dividend payouts, Whitecap’s operational strength and strategic developments make it a top TSX stock for income-focused investors. The company recently announced that it has surpassed its fourth-quarter production forecasts for 2024, achieving an impressive 175,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day with the help of the strong performance of its Duvernay and Montney assets.

These developments, combined with its continued focus on facility optimizations and enhanced drilling efficiencies, brighten WCP’s profitability outlook. Given that, it could be an excellent addition to any portfolio seeking a reliable monthly income and growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Sienna Senior Living. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

REIT Reality Check: Just How Safe Are These Yields?

| Adam Othman

Many high-yielding REITs offer highly sustainable payouts; even low-yielding REITs can have financially risky payouts. The two elements should be…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Higher in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks aren't just climbing, they're soaring and don't show any signs of slowing down.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $150 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield Canadian dividend stock offers monthly payouts and can help you earn $150 in tax-free income per month.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollarama vs. Canadian Tire?

| Adam Othman

Some external factors, including interest rates and economic distress, might influence the performance of retail stocks more than their fundamentals.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could help you maximize the long-term value of your TFSA.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Like any other sector in Canada, the financial sector has picks worth buying and holding in virtually every market because…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher and No Signs of Slowing Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for TSX stocks that are up but not done yet? These three show that the future looks…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.5% Yields

| Jitendra Parashar

These two growth-oriented TSX stocks also reward their investors with attractive dividends so that you won’t have to compromise growth…

Read more »