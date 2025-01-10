Member Login
Home » Investing » Fortis: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Fortis: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Fortis is giving back some of the 2024 gains. Is FTS stock now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is up about 9% in the past six months. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if FTS stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividend income and total returns.

Fortis stock price

Fortis trades near $59 per share at the time of writing. The stock traded in a range of $51 to nearly $64 over the past year.

Interest rates have been the story since 2022 for this stock, rather than any specific operational issues.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively in 2022 and 2023 to get inflation under control. Investors dumped utility stocks like Fortis during this cycle as they worried that the jump in debt expenses would cut into profits and reduce cash available for distributions.

Fortis spends billions of dollars on development projects, using debt to fund part of the growth program. As soon as the central banks signalled they were done raising interest rates in late 2023, investor sentiment shifted to expectations of rate cuts rather than fears of more rate hikes.

In the back half of 2024, the central banks started to reduce interest rates. This drove the rally in Fortis and other stocks in the utility sector.

Risks

Sticky inflation and a strong jobs market in the United States have forced investors to dial back rate-cut expectations for 2025. This is why Fortis has trended lower in the past month. Unemployment in the U.S. actually dropped in December and inflation has ticked higher for two months. With uncertainty around the potential inflationary impact of proposed tariffs in the United States in 2025, the central bank will likely put rate cuts on hold or could even be forced to raise rates later in the year if inflation increases toward the 3% level.

In that scenario, the utility sector would likely face new headwinds. Fortis and its utility peers could give back more of the 2024 gains.

Growth

Fortis has a $26 billion capital program on the go that will boost the rate base from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. The resulting increase in cash flow as new assets go into service should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% per year over five years.

Fortis has other projects under consideration that could be added to the capital plan. The company also has a solid track record of making strategic acquisitions to drive additional growth.

Fortis raised the dividend by 4.2% for 2025 and has increased the payout annually for 51 consecutive years.

Is Fortis stock a buy today?

Near-term volatility should be expected, and a better entry point could be on the way in the coming months.

That being said, TFSA income investors with a buy-and-hold strategy should be comfortable taking advantage of the latest dip and could look to add to the position on further weakness. At the time of writing, Fortis offers a dividend yield of 4.2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks are reliable options for investors seeking steady capital gains and attractive returns through dividends.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Investing

RRSP Investors: 3 TSX Stars for Tax-Efficient Wealth

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stars all long-term investors looking to put capital into their RRSPs may want to consider…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is flush with great opportunities right now, and that includes some of the smartest dividend stocks every portfolio…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock has more than halved in almost three years. Where will the stock be in the next five years?…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oversold TSX stock in a top-performing sector is well-positioned to stage a comeback in 2025.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian stocks long-term investors may want to consider adding with their next $25,000 in 2025.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While TD Bank recovers from a turbulent year, this dividend payer with a decent yield and lower payout ratio is…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Income-Generating Ideas for 2025

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay attractive dividends.

Read more »