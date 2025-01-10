Member Login
Home » Investing » Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Income-Generating Ideas for 2025

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Income-Generating Ideas for 2025

These TSX stocks pay attractive dividends.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit in 2025 is $7,000. This gives retirees some extra investing room to generate tax-free passive income to complement their work and government pensions.

Rates offered on Guaranteed Investment Certificates are a lot lower at the start of 2025 than they were at this time last year. As a result, investors are shifting back into top TSX dividend stocks to get better yields.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up 27% over the past year and recently hit a high not seen since 2015.

Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, which includes acquisitions and capital projects. Higher debt expenses triggered by a jump in borrowing costs can cut into profits and reduce cash that is available for payouts. This is why the stock declined in 2022 and 2023, as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve drove rates higher to get inflation under control.

The energy infrastructure giant’s share price has since recovered from the pullback as a result of falling interest rates in Canada and the United States in the past six months.

Additional rate cuts in the United States might be put on hold in 2025 if inflation drifts higher. In Canada, the central bank might have to slow down its pace of rate cuts, as well. As such, investors might see some headwinds for additional upside in Enbridge’s share price.

That being said, the dividend looks safe and should continue to grow in step with the anticipated expansion of distributable cash flow driven by higher revenue from recent acquisitions and the $27 billion capital program.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $74 at the time of writing. The stock is up 16% in the past year but still sits well below the $93 it reached in early 2022.

Scotiabank underperformed its large Canadian peers over the past five years, largely due to the international business focused in Latin America. Bank of Nova Scotia previously spent billions of dollars to build a significant presence in Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia in a bet on the growth of the middle class across the four members of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

Political and economic volatility, however, are ongoing issues in these markets and investors have preferred to invest in the other Canadian banks that focused more on the United States in recent years.

Looking ahead, Bank of Nova Scotia is pivoting its strategy under a new CEO. The bank spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to take a 14.9% state in an American regional bank. Bank of Nova Scotia also just announced a deal to sell its operations in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. Additional monetization in Latin America could be on the way.

It will take some time for the turnaround efforts to deliver results, but Bank of Nova Scotia remains very profitable and investors get paid well to wait for a recovery. At the current share price, the stock provides a dividend yield of 5.7%.

The bottom line on TFSA income

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay good dividends for a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Communication Services Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These stocks delivered double-digit returns last year, and the gains could be more in 2025.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is trading at its 2016 levels, creating an exciting buying opportunity.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

| Adam Othman

By allowing you to invest in multiple securities simultaneously, ETFs can help you capture significant upsides while minimizing the downside.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

While no stock is entirely risk-free, focusing on ones with a history of stable earnings can help you weather the…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $17,000 in This Dividend Stock for $5,540.08 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian banks can provide investors with a strong passive-income opportunity, and not just from dividends.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Puja Tayal

If your goal is to build a million-dollar portfolio, you need stocks that can give you that kind of growth…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down by 14%, but I absolutely would see this an opportunity to buy up a…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Want a $990 Monthly OAS Payment? Here’s What You Need to Do

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian seniors have a financial incentive to delay OAS payments and many ways to boost retirement income.

Read more »