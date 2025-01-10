Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks like a top growth stock investors may want to own in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks can be a strategic move to enhance your portfolio, especially when focusing on companies with robust financial performance and promising future prospects. One such company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is Shopify (TSX:SHOP), a leading e-commerce platform that has demonstrated significant growth and resilience in the dynamic digital commerce landscape.

Here’s why I think Shopify could indeed be the smartest growth stock investors can buy with a $5,000 initial outlay right now.

Strong financial performance should continue

Among the e-commerce giants I think have the most upside to continue posting stronger growth rates through 2025 is Shopify. That’s partly due to the company’s underlying business model, which allows users of its platform to set up online shops. With the global e-commerce landscape likely to continue to grow at an above-market rate, this is an area of the economy I think has been increasingly overlooked (thanks to AI and other high-powered trends).

Shopify’s most recent results highlight the company’s focus on improving its operational efficiency. The e-commerce giant recorded sales of $2.162 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 26% from $1.714 billion in the same quarter the year before. In accordance with this expansion, gross profit increased from $901 million to $1.118 billion, representing an improvement in the gross margin from 52.6% to 51.7%. 

Notably, Shopify’s operating income increased significantly from $122 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 to $283 million, indicating improved operational leverage. Significant growth was also seen in free cash flow, which increased from $276 million to $421 million, yielding a free cash flow margin of 19%, up from 16% the previous year. 

Growth prospects remain robust

Shopify’s growth trajectory seems to be on an optimistic path going forward. Analysts predict that sales will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% between 2024 and 2026, while generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) will rise from $0.48 in 2024 to $1.10 in 2026. 

Shopify’s strategic goals, such as growing its enterprise clientele, lend credence to this positive view. By drawing in bigger companies like Reebok, Overstock, and Barnes & Noble, Shopify hopes to increase profitability and establish more reliable income sources.

Furthermore, by simplifying operations, marketing, sales, and customer service, Shopify’s incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform through technologies like Shopify Magic is expected to improve merchant experiences. The company is now at the forefront of innovation in the e-commerce industry due to this technical improvement, which could lead to more growth and market share expansion.

Why now is the time to consider Shopify

Strong market trust in Shopify’s business strategy and development potential is reflected in the company’s stock price, which is now trading at about $150 per share once again. Indeed, I think this is a stock that could be due for new all-time highs, if market expectations around growth have been truly re-set. Following the pandemic, the company faced sky-high comps, which are no longer in play. Moving forward, I think a series of earnings beats and higher-than-expected growth could take this stock much higher over time.

A $5,000 investment in Shopify offers the chance to benefit from the company’s ongoing expansion and strategic goals. But it is crucial to take possible market swings into account. According to certain projections, there may be a stock correction in early 2025, which would present investors with a better opportunity to enter the market. However, it is anticipated that the general economic momentum will pick back up in the second half of the year due to factors including lower interest rates and more consumer expenditure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is trading at its 2016 levels, creating an exciting buying opportunity.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian investors should buy and hold this top performing U.S. stock for generating significant returns in the long run.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

| Adam Othman

By allowing you to invest in multiple securities simultaneously, ETFs can help you capture significant upsides while minimizing the downside.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

While no stock is entirely risk-free, focusing on ones with a history of stable earnings can help you weather the…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

TFSA: Here’s How to Bump Up Your Contribution for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to create income, and investing in this top bank stock can certainly create even…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Tourmaline stands to benefit from a rise in natural gas prices as LNG Canada begins operation.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two tech stocks with high-growth potential are sound prospects for long-term investors.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top high-yield dividend ETFs long-term investors may want to consider to generate meaningful passive income.

Read more »