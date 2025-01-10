Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 10

Strengthening commodity prices could lift the TSX benchmark today as the U.S. jobs report and the domestic labour market data remain in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities traded positively for a second consecutive session on Thursday, despite lighter volumes due to the U.S. market holiday, as strengthening metals prices contributed to the market’s upward momentum. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 22 points for the day to settle at 25,073.

While economic and geopolitical uncertainties pressured utility and industrial stocks, strong gains in other sectors, such as healthcare and mining, provided enough momentum to keep the TSX moving higher for another session.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lundin Gold, Capstone Copper, Equinox Gold, and First Quantum Minerals were the top-performing TSX stocks, with each inching up by more than 4%.

In contrast, NFI Group, Bombardier, Richelieu Hardware, and Innergex Renewable Energy slid by at least 1.9%, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Boralex (TSX:BLX) told investors that it has secured $172 million in financing for the 80-megawatt and 320-megawatt-hour Tilbury Battery Storage project in partnership with Walpole Island First Nation. The project’s commercial operations are expected to start in late 2025.

The financing includes a $120 million construction loan, a $45 million bridge loan to finance investment tax credits, and a $7 million letter of credit facility. Despite this news, however, BLX stock slipped by 1.5% to $27 per share yesterday as investors appeared concerned about broader market pressures on renewable energy stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Telus,  and BCE were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a strong note early Friday, pointing to a higher opening for the TSX’s mining and energy sectors today.

Canadian investors will closely monitor domestic employment data and the U.S. December jobs report, both of which could influence market direction.

Aritzia, which announced its upbeat November quarter earnings after the market closing bell on Thursday, could remain in focus today. Aritzia’s continued focus on real estate expansion and accelerated momentum in e-commerce helped the Canadian retailer post adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates.

The TSX-listed Tilray Brands will announce its latest quarterly results today. Analysts expect the cannabis giant to post a net loss of US$33.6 million for the November quarter, with US$216.8 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, Bce, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, NFI Group, Richelieu Hardware, TELUS, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Mining stocks may get a lift from rising metals prices today, though the TSX may experience lighter trading volumes with…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Uncover three proven strategies used by TFSA millionaires to build significant tax-free wealth. Learn how successful investors transform their TFSAs…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing political uncertainty, TSX investors will keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stock Market

This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Business Partners: A private equity giant delivering 30% IRR and three times returns. See why this undervalued TSX stock…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX benchmark could face another day of cautious trading as investors weigh mixed commodity prices against ongoing political and economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors could react to the speculative report of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s expected resignation as political uncertainty may weigh…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Firm commodity prices could continue to lift the TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

With a solid 18% gain in 2024, the TSX Composite posted its best performance since 2021.

Read more »