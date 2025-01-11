Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

While gold stocks are the norm, relatively few Canadian energy stocks operate primarily outside the country. The ones that do might have an edge.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian energy sector is finally showing some life. It started growing in the last days of 2024, and the bullish phase continues. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index climbed almost 9% over two weeks, indicating strong momentum. While there are many stocks you can buy to leverage this trend, there is one Canadian producer that might be a good pick, even if the current trend doesn’t last long.

The company

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is an energy producer listed and trading in Canada but operating exclusively in Colombia. It’s the country’s largest independent energy exploration and production company, with significant land holdings and production outputs.

These outputs and their slashed projection were one of the reasons the company stock slumped last year, but that doesn’t undermine the company’s fundamental strengths.

A totally foreign operation is one of these strengths. With the company operating outside Canada, it has more buffer to survive local headwinds. That doesn’t mean it’s not impacted by energy trends in Canada or even the Canadian energy sector’s performance, but the impact is modestly cushioned.

But on the flip side, it can also cause the stock to slump even when the rest of the energy sector is thriving, which happened in the second half of 2024.

Reasons to buy this stock

There are many reasons to consider Parex Resources as your top energy pick right now, starting with its price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1, which makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in the energy sector right now.

Another promising aspect of the company that might encourage investors is insider buying. In the last six months (when the stock was discounted), insiders have bought a significant number of shares in the company and there is no major insider selling.

Lastly, the reason this company is getting on many dividend investors’ radar is its generous 9.9% yield. It was in double digits a while ago, but the stock has started on a slow recovery path, so the yield is falling. The dividends are also financially viable and backed by a solid payout ratio of 44%. The company is also growing its dividends at a healthy pace.

Foolish takeaway

Assuming that this energy stock is on a recovery journey, the 46% discount it is trading at might be the most compelling reason to buy this stock. Even if the recovery takes time, the dividends add another layer of attraction to the stock.

In addition to these factors, the stock has also shown adequate resilience over the years, and combining it with its operational advantage, it’s reasonable to assume that it might survive a wide range of headwinds and negative market dynamics.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Tourmaline stands to benefit from a rise in natural gas prices as LNG Canada begins operation.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Your Blueprint to Build a 6-Figure TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Know the blueprint or near-perfect strategy on how to build and achieve a 6-figure TFSA.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past six months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is moving higher to start 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-growth stock can deliver strong investor returns through price appreciation and dividend income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want a great stock you can buy and hold? Here's my top pick to consider buying that is…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Energy Stocks

2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover why Magellan Aerospace and Total Energy Services are two incredibly undervalued TSX stocks that savvy investors shouldn't ignore.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TC Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy enjoyed a big rally in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »