Buy the Dip Now: This Canadian Energy Stock Won’t Stay Cheap for Long

This energy stock won’t be down for long, leaving less time for investors to get in on a great deal.

When the market offers a solid stock at a discount, savvy Canadian investors know it’s time to pay attention. One energy stock currently standing out as a potential steal is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). With its recent price dip, now could be an excellent chance for investors looking to scoop up shares before prices bounce back.

Numbers don’t lie

Tourmaline Oil is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, operating primarily in Alberta and British Columbia’s resource-rich Montney Formation. Natural gas isn’t going away anytime soon, especially as the world gradually shifts toward cleaner energy sources. Demand is rising, and Tourmaline Oil has positioned itself strategically to benefit from this trend.

Recently, investors have seen Tourmaline Oil’s stock price take a hit, despite its underlying strength. The energy stock currently trades at around $67 per share, down significantly from its 52-week high of roughly $80. Yet, this dip doesn’t reflect major underlying issues. Instead, it presents a clear buying opportunity for investors.

A closer look at Tourmaline Oil’s financial health reveals plenty of encouraging signs. At writing, the energy stock has a market capitalization of around $22 billion, giving it ample size and stability. Tourmaline boasts a very reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 10.78. That’s below industry averages, making it an attractive value proposition at current prices.

Staying strong

Add to this that Tourmaline’s financial strength is supported by strong earnings. In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Tourmaline Oil posted revenues of approximately $1.9 billion, which was higher than analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at around $2.45, surpassing estimates and showing the company’s continued ability to deliver strong profits, even in a volatile market.

What makes Tourmaline Oil even more appealing is its sustainable dividend approach. With a dividend yield currently at about 1.16%, it provides steady income to investors. More importantly, the energy stock’s dividend payout ratio sits comfortably low at around 10.39%. A lower payout ratio means there’s plenty of room to keep paying dividends or even increase them down the line without financial strain.

Looking ahead, the outlook for natural gas remains optimistic. Global energy markets continue to favour natural gas as a transitional fuel, bridging the gap between fossil fuels and renewable energy. Given this scenario, Tourmaline Oil stands in a prime spot to benefit from both rising natural gas prices and increased consumption.

Long-term gains

Furthermore, Tourmaline Oil has proven adept at strategic growth, expanding through careful acquisitions and enhancing its production capabilities. These moves have cemented its position as an industry leader, ensuring that it continues to capitalize effectively on market trends. Investors buying into this dip aren’t just banking on a short-term rebound but also tapping into long-term potential.

Yet, investors shouldn’t ignore potential risks, such as fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory changes affecting the energy sector. However, Tourmaline Oil’s track record of managing these challenges successfully provides reassurance to cautious investors. Its strong operational discipline and consistent performance underline its ability to weather short-term disruptions and maintain profitability.

Bottom line

Ultimately, investing successfully is often about timing. With Tourmaline Oil’s current stock price, Canadian investors have a compelling chance to acquire a high-quality company at a reduced cost. Considering its solid financials, strategic market position, and promising outlook for natural gas, Tourmaline Oil won’t likely stay discounted for long. Investors who move quickly to buy this dip could be rewarded generously when the energy stock inevitably returns to its fair value.