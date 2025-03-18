Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy the Dip Now: This Canadian Energy Stock Won’t Stay Cheap for Long

Buy the Dip Now: This Canadian Energy Stock Won’t Stay Cheap for Long

This energy stock won’t be down for long, leaving less time for investors to get in on a great deal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

When the market offers a solid stock at a discount, savvy Canadian investors know it’s time to pay attention. One energy stock currently standing out as a potential steal is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). With its recent price dip, now could be an excellent chance for investors looking to scoop up shares before prices bounce back.

Numbers don’t lie

Tourmaline Oil is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, operating primarily in Alberta and British Columbia’s resource-rich Montney Formation. Natural gas isn’t going away anytime soon, especially as the world gradually shifts toward cleaner energy sources. Demand is rising, and Tourmaline Oil has positioned itself strategically to benefit from this trend.

Recently, investors have seen Tourmaline Oil’s stock price take a hit, despite its underlying strength. The energy stock currently trades at around $67 per share, down significantly from its 52-week high of roughly $80. Yet, this dip doesn’t reflect major underlying issues. Instead, it presents a clear buying opportunity for investors.

A closer look at Tourmaline Oil’s financial health reveals plenty of encouraging signs. At writing, the energy stock has a market capitalization of around $22 billion, giving it ample size and stability. Tourmaline boasts a very reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 10.78. That’s below industry averages, making it an attractive value proposition at current prices.

Staying strong

Add to this that Tourmaline’s financial strength is supported by strong earnings. In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Tourmaline Oil posted revenues of approximately $1.9 billion, which was higher than analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at around $2.45, surpassing estimates and showing the company’s continued ability to deliver strong profits, even in a volatile market.

What makes Tourmaline Oil even more appealing is its sustainable dividend approach. With a dividend yield currently at about 1.16%, it provides steady income to investors. More importantly, the energy stock’s dividend payout ratio sits comfortably low at around 10.39%. A lower payout ratio means there’s plenty of room to keep paying dividends or even increase them down the line without financial strain.

Looking ahead, the outlook for natural gas remains optimistic. Global energy markets continue to favour natural gas as a transitional fuel, bridging the gap between fossil fuels and renewable energy. Given this scenario, Tourmaline Oil stands in a prime spot to benefit from both rising natural gas prices and increased consumption.

Long-term gains

Furthermore, Tourmaline Oil has proven adept at strategic growth, expanding through careful acquisitions and enhancing its production capabilities. These moves have cemented its position as an industry leader, ensuring that it continues to capitalize effectively on market trends. Investors buying into this dip aren’t just banking on a short-term rebound but also tapping into long-term potential.

Yet, investors shouldn’t ignore potential risks, such as fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory changes affecting the energy sector. However, Tourmaline Oil’s track record of managing these challenges successfully provides reassurance to cautious investors. Its strong operational discipline and consistent performance underline its ability to weather short-term disruptions and maintain profitability.

Bottom line

Ultimately, investing successfully is often about timing. With Tourmaline Oil’s current stock price, Canadian investors have a compelling chance to acquire a high-quality company at a reduced cost. Considering its solid financials, strategic market position, and promising outlook for natural gas, Tourmaline Oil won’t likely stay discounted for long. Investors who move quickly to buy this dip could be rewarded generously when the energy stock inevitably returns to its fair value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Suncor vs Canadian Natural Resources?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Suncor and CNQ have created massive wealth for long-term shareholders. But which is a good…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock vs. Cameco: Which One Is a Better Buy on the Dip?

| Joey Frenette

Consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another great momentum play to energize your TFSA.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Amid Trump’s tariffs, can Canadian energy stocks still shelter your portfolio? Let's identify the risks and opportunities.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

Down 30% From Highs: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Screaming Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may be down now, but don't count it out. With plenty of growth opportunities already underway, now…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

| Adam Othman

These two energy stocks have increased payouts and have strong outlooks, making them potentially ideal picks for dividend investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

Despite ongoing uncertainty amid the tariff war with the U.S., these three TSX energy stocks can be strong long-term holdings…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy for its 7.8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap stock's recent merger with Velen sent shares dropping, but this could mean there's a value opportunity.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has certainly made an impression on investors in the past. But with tariffs coming down hard, what's…

Read more »