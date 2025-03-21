Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

Suncor is performing exceptionally well, and after a record-breaking 2024, it stands well positioned to extend this momentum into 2025.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is on a mission — to create value for all stakeholders. It’s a mission that has already resulted in big gains for both the company and Suncor’s stock price. In fact, the stock has risen 30% in the last three years.

Let’s take a look at what’s in store for Suncor Energy stock.

Suncor rallies from lows

As I mentioned in my introduction, Suncor stock has rallied 30% in the last three years. Today, the stock still trades at a low 11 times this year’s expected earnings.

But the fact is that Suncor rallied off of lows that were hit due to Suncor’s own operational and financial flaws. Clearly, there was and is still a lot of work to do to elevate the company’s performance even higher:

Suncor stock

2024 progress

Suncor released its 2024 results back in February. The key takeaway for investors is that Suncor is breaking records, beating expectations, and delivering value. Let’s take a look at how the company performed relative to its 2024 targets (on the way to the three-year plan):

suncor stock

2025: Suncor to build on momentum

As you can see by comparing the company’s three-year targets to what was achieved in 2024, Suncor has come a long way. Record production, record refinery utilization, and a record safety performance have set Suncor up with great momentum for 2025 and beyond. What this means is that there may be some upside to the three-year targets that were set last year.

Right now, analyst expectations are calling for earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62 for 2025. This is below last year’s performance, but that’s a function of the commodity environment. For example, oil prices are well below what they were in 2024, and spreads are weaker as well.

But Suncor is handling the things it can control exceptionally well, as we have seen in its 2024 results. For example, total operating costs were $13.1 billion in 2024, down $324 million versus last year. Essentially, volumes were roughly 10% higher, while costs came in 2.5% lower. This is a great example of operating leverage in action.

The bottom line

Suncor has set itself up well for 2025 and beyond. The company is taking this momentum it is currently experiencing and building on it. Operating leverage will continue, and this will possibly enable Suncor to exceed its free funds flow target of $3.3 billion. Regardless, though, Suncor Energy stock should continue to perform well as the company continues to create significant value for its stakeholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Down 28% From Highs: This TSX Stock Screams ‘Buy’ Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may have fallen from highs, but don't let that fool you. There is so much more to…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy South Bow Stock or Freehold Royalties Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP users can choose between two high-yield stocks for higher tax-deferred income and tax savings.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up nearly 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Adam Othman

Where Fortis stock will be in 2030 depends on how the market is performing at the time, but it certainly…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Peyto You Should Own to Get $100 in Monthly Dividends

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development stock offers investors monthly income and exposure to the strong natural gas market.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Buy the Dip Now: This Canadian Energy Stock Won’t Stay Cheap for Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock won't be down for long, leaving less time for investors to get in on a great deal.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Suncor vs Canadian Natural Resources?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Suncor and CNQ have created massive wealth for long-term shareholders. But which is a good…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock vs. Cameco: Which One Is a Better Buy on the Dip?

| Joey Frenette

Consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another great momentum play to energize your TFSA.

Read more »