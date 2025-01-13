Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

These energy companies have a solid business model, generate growing cash flows and pay higher dividends to their shareholders.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors planning to buy top energy stocks in 2025 could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). These Canadian stocks are supported by solid businesses that generate steady and growing cash flows. Moreover, these fundamentally strong companies consistently pay and increase their dividend payments. Let’s take a closer look.

Canadian Natural Resources 

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the leading oil and gas producers. It benefits from its diversified portfolio, which supports its financials and lowers risk across commodity cycles. Thanks to its long-life, low-decline assets, it maintains stable production that drives earnings. Its ability to generate stellar earnings and cash flows supports its dividend payments and helps it deliver above-average returns.

The energy giant has raised its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% for the last 25 years. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield of about 4.4%. Besides higher dividend payments, Canadian Natural Resources stock has grown at a CAGR of over 24.5% in the last five years, delivering overall capital gains of about 200%. Its solid dividend payments and ability to provide stellar returns make it an attractive investment in the Canadian energy space.

The company’s strong balance sheet, focus on strategic acquisitions, and opportunities from low-capital, high-growth projects will likely accelerate its growth in the coming years. Further, its operating efficiency and low reserve replacement costs will contribute to solid earnings and cash flow, supporting higher payouts and share prices.

TC Energy

TC Energy is another compelling bet in the energy space. This energy infrastructure company has a highly contracted and regulated asset base that generates consistent earnings and strong cash flow, supporting higher dividend payments and its stock price.

It’s worth noting that TC Energy has been consistently increasing its dividends, thanks to its growing cash flows. For instance, it has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 7% since 2000. Further, the company projects an annual dividend hike of about 3-5% over the long term. It also offers an attractive yield of 5.7%.

The energy giant’s secured capital projects and high asset utilization rate will continue to expand its earnings and drive higher cash flows. Further, its focus on productivity savings and debt reduction will enable TC Energy to boost its shareholder value and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a top investment option to capitalize on increased investments in the green energy sector. It is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of clean energy assets. Brookfield’s long-term contracts and highly diversified renewable assets generate steady cash flow, providing stability and higher dividend payments. Moreover, Brookfield’s strategic acquisitions bode well for future growth.

The company is poised to benefit from its large operating fleet and expansive development pipeline of renewable power generating facilities. Further, as renewable energy adoption expands, the company’s investments in innovative solutions like battery energy storage will likely accelerate its growth.

With its substantial installed capacity and a significant development pipeline, Brookfield is well-positioned to deliver consistent fund flows, enabling it to enhance shareholder value through increased dividend distributions. Brookfield aims to grow its dividend by 5% to 9% annually. It also offers a high yield of over 6%, making it a compelling bet for income investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth In 2025

| Adam Othman

Undervaluation, a heavy discount, and a favourable regional outlook might push one energy stock up, even if the sector is…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock is looking more and more attractive these days, especially with a 6% dividend yield on deck.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Adam Othman

While gold stocks are the norm, relatively few Canadian energy stocks operate primarily outside the country. The ones that do…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Tourmaline stands to benefit from a rise in natural gas prices as LNG Canada begins operation.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Your Blueprint to Build a 6-Figure TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Know the blueprint or near-perfect strategy on how to build and achieve a 6-figure TFSA.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past six months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is moving higher to start 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-growth stock can deliver strong investor returns through price appreciation and dividend income.

Read more »