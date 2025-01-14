Member Login
1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy in Bulk

This dividend stock is a standout option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) may have seen a 17% dip in its stock price, but this should not overshadow the strong fundamentals that make it a compelling choice for dividend-focused investors. While market fluctuations can make any stock seem risky, a closer look at Timbercreek’s recent performance, dividend reliability, and future outlook reveals why this dividend stock remains a standout option.

Into earnings

In its most recent third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Timbercreek announced a net investment income of $25.4 million, down from $30.3 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. The drop was due to market conditions affecting its investment portfolio and a temporary increase in credit loss provisions. Net income was reported at $14.1 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same quarter last year.

While these numbers indicate a decline, Timbercreek maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, representing a payout ratio of 95.3% of distributable income. This consistency highlights the company’s commitment to shareholder returns, even in challenging times.

Timbercreek’s strategy revolves around short-duration structured financing solutions for income-generating real estate in Canadian urban markets. The dividend stock’s portfolio is predominantly composed of first mortgages, accounting for 87.1% of the total, with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 63.8%. This conservative approach ensures a balanced risk profile while focusing on high-quality properties. Additionally, the net mortgage investment portfolio grew to $1,017.6 million at the end of Q3, up $14.1 million from the previous quarter, showcasing Timbercreek’s ability to deploy capital effectively.

Take advantage

The dividend stock’s price decline has inadvertently created an appealing opportunity for income investors. Its current dividend yield sits at an impressive 9.9%, well above the average yield in the Canadian market. This high yield is supported by stable operating cash flows, which reached $75.3 million over the trailing 12 months.

Plus, over the last five years, the dividend stock delivered an average dividend yield of 8.53%, demonstrating its ability to maintain payouts through different market cycles. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.77 and price-to-book ratio of 0.82 indicate that the stock is trading at a discount relative to its intrinsic value. This undervaluation presents an opportunity for investors to buy into a solid company at a reasonable price.

Looking ahead, Timbercreek’s future outlook is cautiously optimistic. Analysts project modest annual earnings growth of 1.5% and revenue growth of 10.4% over the next three years. These expectations are underpinned by the company’s focus on urban Canadian markets, where demand for commercial and multifamily real estate remains robust. Plus, Timbercreek’s management is exploring new opportunities in sectors like industrial real estate, which are poised for growth.

Showing strength

One of Timbercreek’s strengths lies in its resilience during economic uncertainty. The dividend stock’s focus on short-term loans and high-quality borrowers provides it with the flexibility to adjust to market conditions. While higher interest rates and a softening real estate market posed challenges, Timbercreek’s conservative loan-to-value ratios and focus on income-generating properties mitigate risk. This approach ensures stability and positions the company to weather potential headwinds.

While Timbercreek’s stock price may have dipped recently, it’s essential to view this as an opportunity rather than a setback. Market volatility often creates attractive entry points for long-term investors. With its strong dividend yield, disciplined investment strategy, and potential for modest growth, Timbercreek offers a compelling value proposition, especially for those seeking stable income and exposure to the Canadian commercial real estate market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

