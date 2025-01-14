Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

These three top dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA due to their consistent dividend payouts and healthy yields.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

A tax-free savings account (TFSA) allows investors to earn tax-free returns on a certain amount, called a contribution limit. For 2025, the CRA (Canadian Revenue Agency) has fixed the contribution limit at $7,000, while the cumulative contribution limit (for investors who were 18 years and above in 2009) is $102,000.

Given the uncertain outlook, investors should be careful while investing through a TFSA. The decline in stock value and subsequent selling could not only lead to capital erosion but also lower the contribution limit. Meanwhile, dividend stocks can strengthen portfolios as they are less prone to market volatility due to their regular payouts. Against this backdrop, I believe the following three dividend stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) transports oil and natural gas across North America. It also operates a low-risk natural gas utility business and is expanding its presence in the renewable energy space. Given its diversified revenue streams and long-term contracts, the company generates healthy cash flows irrespective of broader market conditions, thus allowing it to raise its dividends for 30 years. ENB stock currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.9425/share, with its forward yield currently at 6%.

Further, the diversified energy company has strengthened its utility business by acquiring three natural gas utility assets in the United States, making it North America’s largest natural gas utility company. These acquisitions have improved its cash flows while lowering its business risks. Besides, the company continues to expand its asset base and hopes to put $6 billion of projects into service this year. Also, the company has undertaken several cost optimization initiatives, which could improve its profitability. Considering all these factors, I believe Enbridge’s future payouts will be safer, making it an excellent long-term buy for investors’ TFSA.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another top dividend stock to have in your portfolio due to its impressive record of dividend payments. The company’s diversified revenue streams and extensive geographical presence deliver healthy cash flows, thus allowing the financial services company to pay dividends uninterruptedly since 1833. Besides, it has also raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5.8% for the last 10 years and currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 5.8%.

Under its five-year plan to improve the profitability of its international banking operations, BNS is working on selling its Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama businesses to Davivienda while acquiring a 20% stake in the combined entity. The transaction would lower its risk-weighted assets, thus improving its CET1 ratio by 10–15 basis points. Also, the company increased its stake in KeyCorp to 14.9%, expanding its presence in the high-growth United States market. Along with these growth initiatives, the bank’s improving operating metrics could continue to drive its financials and allow it to continue its uninterrupted dividend payments.

Fortis

Another dividend stock I am bullish on would be Fortis (TSX:FTS), which has raised its dividend for 51 years. Its regulated asset base and low-risk transmission and distribution businesses have delivered stable and predictable cash flows even during challenging environments, thus allowing it to raise its dividends consistently. With a quarterly dividend of $0.615/share, it currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 4.2%.

Meanwhile, the natural gas and utility company continues to expand its asset portfolio by investing $3.6 billion in the first three quarters of 2024. Moreover, it plans to invest around $26 billion over the next five years, thus growing its rate base at a 6.5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to $53 billion by the end of 2029. Boosted by its resilient business and expanding rate base, Fortis’s management hopes to raise its dividends by 4-6% annually through 2029, thus making it an enticing buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 10%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recent dip makes this Big Bank stock an attractive buying opportunity.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Puja Tayal

Buying cheap stocks needs patience and a long-term investment approach. Only then can they give you extraordinary returns.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a juicy passive income that can last for decades? Here are three stocks every investor needs to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An ETF designed as a long-term foundational holding pays generous monthly dividends.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has proven time and again it's a safe, reliable stock that still has the power to explode…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term, undervalued dividend stocks to pick up in your TFSA, consider these first.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $25,000 in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn $1,955 in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »