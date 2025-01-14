Member Login
Home » Investing » These Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Away

These Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Away

Find out why these 3 standout stocks are making waves with their recent earnings, past performance, and future prospects.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market can feel like navigating a labyrinth, but fear not! Let’s shed some light on three standout TSX stocks today – getting into why these companies have been making waves with their recent earnings, past performance, and future prospects.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a powerhouse in the uranium production space, thereby making it a top pick for those looking to ride the clean energy wave. As the world continues to shift towards renewable and low-carbon energy sources, nuclear power is regaining its prominence. Cameco is positioned right at the heart of this transition.

In a recent quarter, Cameco’s revenue surged by 25.3% year-over-year, reaching $2.8 billion. This strong revenue growth underscores the increasing global demand for uranium. Although the TSX stock’s quarterly earnings saw a decline of 95%, this can largely be attributed to timing issues in contracts – something management expects to stabilize moving forward.

Cameco holds a healthy cash position of $197 million and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 23.1%, thus giving it the resources to support its growth ambitions. The uranium producer’s long-term prospects are bolstered by expanding nuclear energy programs worldwide, especially in regions like Asia and Europe, which are doubling down on clean energy initiatives.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), Canada’s premier dollar store chain, has cemented itself as a resilient player in the retail sector. Despite economic uncertainty, Dollarama continues to thrive by catering to cost-conscious consumers.

As to earnings, earnings per share rose by 6.5% to $0.98, aligning with analysts’ expectations. With profit margins at a stellar 17.9% and a return on equity of a whopping 156.5%, Dollarama proved itself a master of operational efficiency. Its ability to keep costs low while maintaining a diverse product offering has allowed it to capture a loyal customer base. The TSX stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1 suggests confidence in its continued growth. Looking ahead, Dollarama’s expansion plans, which include opening more stores and potentially venturing into online retail, make it an attractive long-term investment.

Teck

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is another TSX stock heavyweight making headlines, particularly for its strategic focus on energy transition metals like copper. In the third quarter of 2024, Teck delivered an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) of $986 million, driven by record copper production at its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile.

This robust performance highlights Teck’s pivotal role in the global transition to renewable energy and electrification, where copper plays a critical role. The TSX stock also returned over $1.3 billion to shareholders in 2024, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9, Teck is positioned as a growth-oriented stock. Its balance sheet is solid, with a current ratio of 2.9 and a cash position of $7.2 billion, providing ample flexibility for future investments.

Foolish takeaway

What ties these TSX stocks together is the ability to not only weather economic changes but thrive amid them. Cameco is capitalizing on the clean energy revolution, Dollarama is a safe haven for value-conscious shoppers, and Teck is aligning itself with the world’s energy transition needs. Recent earnings show robust financial health. And forward-looking strategies indicate they are far from hitting their peak.

For TSX investors, these three TSX stocks represent a diverse mix of industries. Each with a compelling case for growth. With Cameco’s leadership in uranium, Dollarama’s retail dominance, and Teck’s copper expansion, these TSX stock provide a balanced portfolio foundation. One that can weather market volatility while capitalizing on long-term global trends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

