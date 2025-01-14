Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

These two Canadian stocks are the perfect pairing if you have $2,000 and you just want some easy, safe, awesome stocks.

In today’s unpredictable market, identifying reliable investment opportunities can be daunting. However, two standout Canadian stocks, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), offer compelling cases for investors with $2,000 to spare. Let’s dive into why these companies are worth your attention, exploring their recent earnings, past performance, and future potential.

Waste Connections

Starting with Waste Connections, this leader in the waste management industry has consistently demonstrated strong performance. WCN reported impressive third-quarter 2024 financial results, with revenue reaching $2.34 billion, a 13.3% increase year over year, while earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.35, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.30. These results highlight the company’s operational efficiency and ability to capitalize on its market position. Its focus on essential services shields it from broader economic swings, making it a defensive yet growth-oriented choice for investors.

Over the past year, WCN’s stock has climbed by an impressive 27.5%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 21.1% gain during the same period. The Canadian stock’s five-year return of 113.5% demonstrates its capacity to deliver consistent, long-term shareholder value. Analysts remain bullish on WCN, with a consensus price target of $262.23, suggesting room for further growth from its current price of $253.24.

Looking to the future, Waste Connections is poised to benefit from trends emphasizing sustainability and efficient waste management solutions. The Canadian stock’s strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and expanding its footprint across North America ensures a steady revenue stream and positions it as a key player in the environmental services industry. In addition, its low beta of 0.72 indicates reduced volatility, which is especially appealing during market uncertainty.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities is a cornerstone of stability, operating in the utilities sector with a strong focus on electricity, natural gas, and related services. As of writing, CU’s stock is trading at $33.63, with a market capitalization of approximately $6.893 billion. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.56 and an attractive dividend yield of 5.27%, CU appeals to income-seeking investors.

While CU’s one-year total return of 11.81% slightly trails the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s 17.17%, its strength lies in stability. The Canadian stock’s beta of 0.66 signals reduced volatility, a valuable trait during uncertain economic times. Over the past three years, CU has delivered a total return of 10.43%, further emphasizing its reliability as a long-term investment. This performance is bolstered by its robust cash flow and disciplined financial management, which support its consistent dividend growth.

Canadian Utilities’s focus on regulated utility operations provides predictability in earnings, shielding it from dramatic market swings. Additionally, its long-term commitment to sustainable energy solutions positions it well to adapt to evolving industry trends and government regulations. Investors can take comfort in CU’s strong foundation and steady income potential, making it a reliable choice for risk-averse portfolios.

Bottom line

Investing $2,000 in these two Canadian stocks offers a balanced approach. The growth potential and market-leading position of Waste Connections, combined with the stability and income generation of Canadian Utilities. Together, these provide diversification across the waste management and utilities sectors, mitigating risk while offering a mix of capital appreciation and steady dividends.

For those navigating today’s volatile market, WCN and CU are examples of how you can create a resilient portfolio without sacrificing growth or income. Waste Connections thrives on its ability to scale and lead in an essential industry. Canadian Utilities ensures peace of mind with its reliable cash flow and defensive qualities.

These two stocks shine as standout options for Canadian investors. Waste Connections’s growth trajectory and Canadian Utilities’s dependable dividends create a dynamic pairing. Together, they make a strong case for any investor seeking to maximize their $2,000 in today’s challenging market environment. Whether you’re looking to hedge against volatility or capture steady returns, WCN and CU deliver a winning combination.