Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 14

The Canadian stock market selloff continued for the second consecutive session on Monday as concerns about elevated interest rates and their impact on economic growth continued to keep investors on edge.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market selloff continued for the second consecutive session on Monday as concerns about elevated interest rates and their impact on economic growth continued to keep investors on edge. Despite a strong rise in crude oil prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up another 231 points, or 0.9%, to close at 24,536.

While all key sectors ended the session in negative territory, the market selloff was mainly led by sharp intraday declines in healthcare, mining, and utility stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bausch Health (TSX:BHC) plunged by 6.4% to $10.65 per share after its subsidiary Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) announced the acquisition of Whitecap Biosciences. The deal is likely to add promising therapies for glaucoma and geographic atrophy, which are considered leading causes of vision loss, to the Canadian pharmaceutical giant’s pipeline.

In a press release, Bausch + Lomb also highlighted that Whitecap’s WB007, a glaucoma treatment, has completed phase two trials, with further trials already planned. Through this acquisition, Bausch + Lomb plans to address growing needs in eye health. Despite this seemingly positive development, BLCO stock also fell over 2% yesterday, potentially reflecting the impact of the broader market weakness.

Sharp intraday declines in precious metals prices drove mining stocks like Orla Mining, NovaGold Resources, and Aya Gold & Silver down by over 6% each, making them among the worst-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, Nutrien, Parkland, Canadian Tire, and Magna International were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by over 2%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely mixed early Tuesday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

No major domestic economic releases are scheduled today. However, Canadian investors will closely watch the latest U.S. wholesale inflation report, which could provide further clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and influence market sentiment.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Magna International, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Magna International, Nutrien, and Parkland. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

happy woman throws cash
Stock Market

GST/HST Rebate 2025: You Could Get up to $129.75 Every Quarter

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian households can use the GST/HST tax credit in 2025 to build long-term wealth over the next decade.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stock Market

What Warren Buffett’s Latest Move Could Mean for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett's record $325 billion cash pile and recent stock sales signal caution at market highs. Here's what his defensive…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed concerns about monetary policy are weighing on TSX investors’ sentiments despite rising commodity prices.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening commodity prices could lift the TSX benchmark today as the U.S. jobs report and the domestic labour market data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Mining stocks may get a lift from rising metals prices today, though the TSX may experience lighter trading volumes with…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Uncover three proven strategies used by TFSA millionaires to build significant tax-free wealth. Learn how successful investors transform their TFSAs…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing political uncertainty, TSX investors will keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stock Market

This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Business Partners: A private equity giant delivering 30% IRR and three times returns. See why this undervalued TSX stock…

Read more »