Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Dentalcorp Holding While it’s Below $10?

Should You Buy Dentalcorp Holding While it’s Below $10?

Investors who prefer to stick to blue-chip stocks may have reservations about trading with a single-digit price tag, but these stocks may contain some hidden gems.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

Not every investor is comfortable with penny stocks. Many investors who favour blue-chip stocks tend to avoid them just to be safe. Sometimes, this attitude extends to all stocks trading at a single-digit price tag, even though the stocks trading above $5 and below $10 aren’t technically penny stocks. This may cause them to forgo promising prospects like Dentalcorp Holding (TSX:DNTL).

The company and stock

Dentalcorp is currently the largest network of dental practices across Canada. There are about 550 locations/practices under the Dentalcorp umbrella, with over 4,400 dental professionals handling over 5.4 million patient visits each year. The network is massive and rapidly growing.

However, the stock has mostly gone downward since its inception. It’s currently trading at a 44% discount from its inception price and a 23% discount from its 12-month peak.

However, its bullish potential is also quite strong. In its best growth phase in the last 12 months, the stock rose by over 70% in roughly seven months. These kinds of bullish trends are few and far between, but the rapid growth potential is still an important variable to consider.

To buy or not to buy?

A case can be made for both buying and not buying this stock. The most crucial argument against buying this stock is its financials. The company has yet to break even (and stay the course). In the last 11 quarters, it has had a positive net income for just two quarters.

However, revenue is growing, and losses are shrinking, so the company’s financial issues might be over. Some analysts are projecting that the company will adequately break even in about a year.

Another reason to not consider this stock is its debt, which is quite close to the entire market capitalization of the company. The company also has relatively limited cash.

The most significant reason to buy is the discount itself. At this level, positive market sentiment or strong financials can trigger an intense recovery phase, which may lead to significant returns in a relatively short time frame.

Another reason to consider this company is the insider ownership. Insiders own about 5.2% of the company and are still buying. This shows that the people running or connected to the company have confidence in its long-term potential. One highly speculative reason is that the company might start paying dividends as its financials stabilize.

Foolish takeaway

The reasons to not buy this company currently seem more substantial and more compelling, especially for investors who like to play it safe.

But if you have a healthy risk appetite and are interested in buying a heavily discounted stock, Dentalcorp seems like a good enough deal, especially at its single-digit price of $7.9 per share. A strong bull market can quickly push it past the $10 mark, and at its peak, the stock has traded way above that (over $18 per share at its peak).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Delectable Dividend Stocks Down up to 17% to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks may be down, but each are making some strong changes for today's investor.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 10.18% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers an impressive dividend yield, but is that enough for investors to consider long term?

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Investing

Here’s Where I’m Investing My Next $2,500 on the TSX

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains one of my top picks in the market right now.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Telus: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down 20% in the past year. Is the stock now undervalued?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: The Least-Known TFSA Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to keep your TFSA growing, don't get the CRA on your back. Avoid these pitfalls, and invest…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stock Market

Where Will Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 13% from all-time highs, Canadian Pacific Kansas City trades at reasonable valuation and should beat the TSX index in…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Lukewarm Outlook for 2025

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) stock has a tepid outlook for 2025.

Read more »