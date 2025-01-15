Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Be in 3 Years?

Down 13% from all-time highs, Canadian Pacific Kansas City trades at reasonable valuation and should beat the TSX index in 2025 and beyond.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Valued at a market cap of $99.5 billion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is a railroad giant that operates a 13,000-mile freight railway network across Canada and the United States. It transports bulk commodities like grain and potash, merchandise freight including automotive and forest products, and intermodal retail goods in containers. The company connects major business centers from Quebec to British Columbia and the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.

CPKC stock is down 13.5% from all-time highs and has trailed the broader markets in the past year. However, since its initial public offering in August 2001, the TSX stock has returned 2,300% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends.

As past returns don’t matter much to current investors, let’s see where CPKC stock will be in three years.

Is CPKC stock a good investment right now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City delivered strong results despite labour challenges in recent months. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, it reported revenue of $3.5 billion, up 6% year over year. Its operating ratio stood at 62.9%, while adjusted earnings per share grew 8% to $0.99.

The operating ratio is an efficiency metric used in the railroad industry and showcases the relationship between revenue and operating expenses. An operating ratio of 62.9% suggests that CPKC spends $0.63 for every dollar in revenue, leaving $0.37 as the operating profit.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City emphasized that the auto segment drove the top line, growing 27% year over year as volumes rose by 37%. Other commodities that experienced strong demand were energy, chemicals, plastics, and grains.

The bull case for Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has forecast core adjusted earnings to grow by double-digits year over year in 2024. It also expects mid-single-digit volume growth and aims to maintain a leverage ratio target of 2.5 times by the end of Q1 of 2025.

The key driver of a company’s stock price is its steady earnings and cash flow growth, which depend on margin improvements. CPKC’s gross margins have expanded from 45% in 2014 to 53.6% in the last 12 months. In this period, the operating margin has grown from 35.3% to 39.7%, while the free cash flow margin has risen from 10.2% to 14.4%.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect adjusted earnings to grow from $3.84 per share in 2023 to $5.7 per share in 2026. Comparatively, free cash flow is estimated to climb to $4.5 billion in 2026, up from $1.66 billion in 2023.

Today, CPKC stock is priced at 27.5 times trailing earnings. If it maintains a similar multiple, it will trade around $154 in January 2028, indicating an upside potential of almost 50% in three years.

In addition to capital gains, investors will benefit from regular dividend payouts. Currently, CPKC pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. Its dividend payout has more than doubled in the past decade. Given its outstanding share count, CPKC’s dividend payout ratio in 2024 is less than 40%, which is sustainable across market cycles.

The Foolish takeaway

Canadian Pacific continues to demonstrate why it’s a compelling investment in the railroad space. Its vast network allows the company to enjoy a wide competitive moat. Further, focusing on operational efficiency improvements and strategic growth initiatives provides multiple avenues for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

