TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 24

With a strong 1.7% gain, the TSX Composite Index just posted its best weekly performance since November 2024.

Jitendra Parashar
Canadian stocks slipped Friday as falling metals prices and mixed retail sales data weighed on the market, while investors kept an eye on developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 92 points, or 0.4%, for the day to settle at 24,968 but still ended the week with a strong 1.7% gain — marking its best weekly performance since November 2024.

Although technology and healthcare stocks continued to attract buying interest, losses in other sectors like mining, industrials, and consumer cyclicals offset those gains and dragged the broader index lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

G Mining Ventures, Telus, Orla Mining, and Endeavour Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks on Friday, with each slipping by at least 4%.

In contrast, Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) jumped by 4.6% to $70.72 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in PBH stock came after the British Columbia-based specialty food manufacturer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Bay Street analysts’ estimates.

In the quarter ended in December 2024, Premium Brands posted record fourth-quarter revenue of $1.64 billion, reflecting a 5.4% year-over-year rise due to strong U.S. growth in protein and baked goods. More importantly, its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped by 23.5% from a year ago to $1.05 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $0.97 per share.

Cargojet, Shopify, and TerraVest Industries were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they rose by at least 2.2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, G Mining Ventures, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Telus, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early trading on Monday, pointing to a muted open for the TSX today as investors digest recent economic data and await fresh direction from global markets.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may continue to monitor ongoing developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks and look ahead to key U.S. consumer confidence, personal consumption expenditure, and GDP (gross domestic product) figures later in the week for direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, TELUS, and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

