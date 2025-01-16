Member Login
Earn Steady Monthly Income With These 2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks

Looking for monthly income in 2025? These two TSX dividend champions offer 5%+ yields and decades of growth. Your path to passive income starts here.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

The essence of the investment journey is generating income or cash flow that will meet specific financial needs at some future point in time. However, price (and value) uncertainty remains inherent in investing. Investors could reduce the impact of uncertain stock prices and asset value volatility on their cash flow by investing in reliable dividend-paying companies.

Dividend stocks are companies that share portions of their recurring profits with shareholders – some doing so monthly – and have raised dividends consistently for more than a decade. Such rock-solid monthly dividend stocks could help income-oriented investors establish a dependable monthly income stream in 2025 that may potentially grow to passively replace their regular employment income.

For investors seeking reliable monthly dividend stocks with proven track records of growing payouts to buy in 2025, consider First National Financial (TSX:FN) and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). Let’s examine each monthly income opportunity more closely.

Buy First National Financial stock for growing monthly dividends

First National Financial stands out among monthly dividend payers, having rewarded shareholders with growing payouts for the past 13 years. Currently yielding over 6%, investors in Canada’s second-largest mortgage lender need less than 1% in annual capital gains to double their wealth within the next decade, according to the Rule of 72.

Beyond its regular monthly dividend, this financial stock offers special dividends at year-end. Recently, it paid a $0.50 per share special dividend (double its monthly rate), boosting the potential yield above 7.4%. Management distributes these special dividends from excess operational earnings, having done so in seven of the past eight years.

These special dividends demonstrate First National Financial’s robust financial position, maintained despite significant competition in 2024. The company surpassed $150 billion in mortgages under administration during the third quarter and is well-positioned to benefit from increasing mortgage renewals in 2025 and beyond, particularly as the Canadian real estate sector recovers amid falling interest rates.

Granite REIT could pay reliable monthly income distributions

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its distributions for 14 consecutive years, establishing itself as a Canadian dividend aristocrat with an impressive dividend growth profile, strong real estate portfolio metrics, and unwavering commitment to monthly income distributions.

The REIT manages a portfolio of 143 premium industrial properties, comprising 63.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) valued at approximately $9 billion, spread across North America and Europe.

Entering the final quarter of 2024, Granite’s high-quality portfolio maintained a robust 94.7% occupancy rate. The portfolio features creditworthy tenants unlikely to default on rentals, with an attractive 5.9-year weighted average remaining lease term, securing rental income for the next half-decade.

Notably, despite consistent distribution increases over 14 years, Granite REIT’s distribution remains well-supported by recurring distributable cash flow. The trust distributed just 69% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) during the 12 months to September 2024, making it one of the safest monthly income streams in the Canadian real estate sector.

The REIT’s monthly distribution, yielding nearly 5% annually, has been crucial to investment returns over the past decade. Despite challenges from the pandemic and declining real estate values during interest rate hikes to combat post-pandemic inflation, Granite REIT units gained 55% in value over the past decade.

GRT.UN Chart

GRT.UN data by YCharts

Distributions played a significant role, pushing total investment returns to 154%. Through distributions and consistent reinvestment alone, investors could have doubled their capital. With distributions as dependable as Granite REIT’s, investors can strengthen their income portfolios while building their retirement assets.

