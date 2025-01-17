Member Login
Home » Investing » Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

This TSX stock hopes to improve shareholder returns in 2025 but could take a huge hit instead from Trump’s tariffs.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s pronouncements post-election is imposing more tariffs on large U.S. trading partners. He said that after his inauguration on January 20, 2025, he will sign an Executive Order raising tariffs by 10% on China and 25% on Canada and Mexico.

Trump will bring back the America First trade agenda from his first presidency. He will use these tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations. The countries on his radar said they would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products. On January 15, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with provincial leaders to discuss Trump’s threat.

Strong response

“None of us wants to see tariffs erode a successful partnership between Canada and the United States. But we will be ready with a strong, national response if we need one,” Trudeau said in a social media post. The outgoing prime minister did not give details but said the Canadian government will respond to unfair tariffs in several ways.

Through National President Lana Payne, Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector labour union, wrote Trudeau suggesting among others, the imposition of retaliatory tariffs immediately if Trump makes good on his plan.

Besides disrupting cross-border trade between the allies, Unifor said Trump’s tariffs would jeopardize millions of Canadian jobs. Affected sectors are automotive, energy, forestry, and metals, not to mention broader manufacturing and processing.

The labour union fears a potential rise in unemployment. It added that Canada must prepare to provide additional income support to workers in trade-exposed industries and communities.

Negative impact on the oil patch

Canada’s oil and gas industry is the top source of U.S. imports. The total value in 2023 reached $103.2 billion in 2023, representing nearly half of U.S. crude imports for the year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported 4.4 million barrels per day of crude oil imports from Canada in the week ending January 3, 2025. It was the highest volume on record dating back to June 2010.

Under pressure

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) has refineries in Ohio and Wisconsin and directly ships to them. A company spokesman said, “Any trade barriers that might be imposed on this free flow of trade could have a serious negative impact on the economies and consumers on both sides of the border.”

In Q3 2024, revenues and net earnings declined 4.3% and 56% to $16.6 billion and $820 million compared to Q3 2023. However, its President and CEO, Jon McKenzie, said Cenovus is well-positioned to deliver strong operational performance for the balance of the year and into 2025.

He added that major projects are progressing. Moreover, management’s growth plan is on track to deliver increased production and enhance shareholder returns for the long term.

The $39.5 billion integrated oil and gas company hopes to improve its stock’s 2.2%-plus overall return in 2024. As of this writing, Cenovus trades at $21.36 per share and pays a decent 3.3% dividend yield.

Looming danger

Cenovus Energy believes that reduced exports to the U.S. will lead to reduced revenues for the industry. The large-cap energy player could take a huge hit this year from Trump’s tariffs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Corporation?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a massive player in renewables.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 26% That’s Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a prime example of a Dividend Aristocrat that merits consideration.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Better Midstream Stock: Pembina Pipeline vs Keyera?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Rising energy demand is setting up midstream stocks for good times, with generous dividends for shareholders.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your 2025 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With dividends, growth, and a strong balance sheet, this TFSA winner could be a prime target this 2025.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Learn how to transform your $10,000 TFSA into a powerful income-generating machine with proven dividend investing strategies. Discover top Canadian…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Velan Stock a Buy at 52-Week Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Velan stock just surged by 30% in share price after stellar third-quarter earnings, but is the stock now still a…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? 1 Dividend Stock for $56 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a great jumping-off point, but there are still a few considerations if you're looking for safe…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend All-Stars Trading at Boxing Day Prices

| Joey Frenette

Consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top dividend play going into February.

Read more »