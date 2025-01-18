Member Login
Home » Investing » Generate $500 in Tax-Free Monthly Income With This Easy Strategy

Generate $500 in Tax-Free Monthly Income With This Easy Strategy

Passive-income investing is easy thanks to this fund’s steady $0.10-per-share monthly payout.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Paying taxes sucks, and let’s be honest: Federal government initiatives like the GST holiday don’t exactly make a huge dent in your wallet.

But you know what does? A tax-free $500 paycheque landing in your account every month for doing absolutely nothing. And no, I’m not talking about welfare.

This is about smart, passive-income investing using accounts that are already available to every Canadian. Let’s break down how you can make this happen.

The account to use

It all starts with the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)—a name I genuinely dislike because it tricks unsuspecting newbies into using it as a plain old savings account.

In reality, the TFSA is way more versatile. You can hold investments like stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and even real estate investment trusts (REITs), making it a powerful tool for building wealth.

There’s a contribution limit that grows each year, and for 2025, it’s $7,000. If you’re unsure how much you can invest, simply log into the Canada Revenue Agency portal, and it will give you your exact room.

Here’s the best part: any gains in this account—whether from capital gains, dividends, or interest—are completely tax-free. That also applies when you withdraw from it. And unlike the U.S. Roth IRA, the TFSA has no restrictions on withdrawals. You can take money out whenever you want without penalties.

The fund to buy

The TSX offers a wide range of monthly-paying assets—some are stocks, others are REITs—but my pick is Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN).

This fund features a 50/50 portfolio of Canadian and U.S. stocks, with up to 1.2 times leverage applied to enhance returns. However, the key feature is its reliable income stream.

For over a decade now, EIT.UN has been paying a steady $0.10 per share distribution. Like clockwork, the fund goes ex-distribution on the 14th or 15th of each month, and the payment usually hits your account on the 22nd or so of the following month.

How much to invest?

Assuming EIT.UN’s most recent January monthly distribution of $0.10 and a share price of $15.36 as of writing remained consistent moving forward, an investor using a TFSA would need to buy roughly $76,800 worth of EIT.UN, corresponding to 5,000 shares to receive $500 monthly tax-free.

ETFRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
EIT.UN$15.365,000$0.10$500Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

The discount and recovery potential are reasons enough to consider telecom stocks in Canada right now. The fact you can…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Underperformers: Canadian Stocks That Missed the Mark in 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I'm bullish on one of these dividend stocks but bearish on the other.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Invest $20,000 and Create $2,597.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need income? We got you, with these two top dividend stocks due for more solid growth and passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This TSX stock hopes to improve shareholder returns in 2025 but could take a huge hit instead from Trump’s tariffs.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Corporation?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a massive player in renewables.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 26% That’s Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a prime example of a Dividend Aristocrat that merits consideration.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Better Midstream Stock: Pembina Pipeline vs Keyera?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Rising energy demand is setting up midstream stocks for good times, with generous dividends for shareholders.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your 2025 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With dividends, growth, and a strong balance sheet, this TFSA winner could be a prime target this 2025.

Read more »