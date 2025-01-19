Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Average $382.50 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $382.50 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk while raising the average yield.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are using their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build investment portfolios to help meet financial goals. One popular TFSA strategy involves owning dividend stocks and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) to generate a stream of tax-free passive income.

TFSA limit

The TFSA limit is $7,000 for 2025. This brings the cumulative maximum contribution space per person to $102,000. That’s enough for retirees and other income investors to put together a solid basket of investments to provide steady income to complement a company pension and government pension payments.

All interest, dividends, and capital gains generated inside a TFSA on qualifying investments are tax-free. This means investors can pull the full amount of the earnings out as income without having to share some of it with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). In addition, the CRA does not use TFSA income when it calculates net world income that is used to determine the Old Age Security (OAS) pension recovery tax.

Seniors who collect OAS need to keep an eye on their net world income. Every dollar of income above a minimum annual threshold triggers a $0.15 clawback on the OAS that is payable in the next term. In the 2025 income year, the number to watch is $93,454. For example, a retiree with a 2025 net world income of $103,454 would see their OAS reduced by $1,500 for the July 2026 to June 2027 payment period.

As such, it makes sense for high-income seniors to hold income-generating assets in a TFSA before investing inside taxable trading accounts.

GICs or dividend stocks

GIC rates peaked around 6% in late 2023. Since then, rates have declined considerably after the Bank of Canada started to reduce interest rates. At the time of writing, investors can still get GIC rates between 3% and 4%, depending on the term and the institution offering the GIC. That’s still comfortably above the current rate of inflation, and the GIC is a risk-free investment as long as the amount is within the $100,000 limit and is offered by a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member.

The downside to a GIC is that the best rates are offered on non-cashable certificates, so the capital is locked up for the term of the certificate. In addition, the rate is fixed, and rates available in the market might be lower when the GIC matures.

Dividend stocks come with capital risk. The share price can fall below the initial purchase price and dividend payouts sometimes get cut when a company runs into financial challenges. That being said, there are a number of good TSX stocks that have paid reliable and growing dividends for decades. These stocks go through ups and downs but generally recover over time and move to new highs.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a good example of a top TSX dividend stock offering an attractive yield.

The energy infrastructure giant has increased its dividend annually in each of the past 30 years. Ongoing dividend hikes should be in line with growth in distributable cash flow that is generated through the capital program and acquisitions. At the time of writing, ENB stock provides a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Each dividend increase drives up the yield on the original investment. In addition, stocks can be sold at any time to access the money in the event of an emergency need for cash.

The bottom line on TFSA income

The best mix of GICs and dividend stocks is different for each investor, depending on the person’s need to access the funds, desired rate of return, and appetite for risk.

In the current market, it is possible to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and TSX dividend stocks to get an average return of 4.5%. On a TFSA of $102,000, this would generate $4,590 per year in tax-free passive income. That’s an average of $382.50 per month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $22,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.50 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top option for investors looking for not just long-term passive income but regular income every…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Generate $500 in Tax-Free Monthly Income With This Easy Strategy

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Passive-income investing is easy thanks to this fund's steady $0.10-per-share monthly payout.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

The discount and recovery potential are reasons enough to consider telecom stocks in Canada right now. The fact you can…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Underperformers: Canadian Stocks That Missed the Mark in 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I'm bullish on one of these dividend stocks but bearish on the other.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Invest $20,000 and Create $2,597.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need income? We got you, with these two top dividend stocks due for more solid growth and passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This TSX stock hopes to improve shareholder returns in 2025 but could take a huge hit instead from Trump’s tariffs.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Corporation?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a massive player in renewables.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 26% That’s Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a prime example of a Dividend Aristocrat that merits consideration.

Read more »