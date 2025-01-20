Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Real Estate Stock: Allied Properties vs SmartCentres?

Better Real Estate Stock: Allied Properties vs SmartCentres?

Here’s how these two REITs stack up and what I would invest in instead.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

Publicly traded Canadian real estate stocks, especially real estate investment trusts (REITs), have been on shaky ground lately. REITs, which own and manage income-generating properties like office buildings or shopping centers, initially saw a recovery as interest rates began to stabilize.

However, that momentum has largely reversed, thanks to falling property values and a recent shift by the federal government to scale back immigration targets, dampening demand for housing and commercial spaces.

Let me be clear—when it comes to Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) or SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), my pick is neither. I think both are suboptimal choices for real estate investments right now.

Here’s my bear case against each of these REITs and, most importantly, a better alternative for investors looking to play the real estate market.

Allied Properties

I’m really not keen on owning some of the most economically sensitive office properties in urban Toronto—and that’s exactly what you’re getting if you invest in AP.UN

To be fair, there are some positives. The REIT’s price-to-adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key valuation metric for REITs that measures cash flow available to shareholders, is at 8.4—well below the sector average of 13.14.

The yield is high right now at 10.57%, although that’s mostly because the stock price has fallen so much. Allied’s payout ratio, which measures dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO, sits at 88.7%. While high, it’s still manageable given the REIT’s relatively modest 39.5% debt-to-assets ratio.

The real problem? Occupancy. The return-to-office trend has been sluggish, and Allied’s 87.2% occupancy rate is abysmal for a REIT. Over the past year, AFFO per share has dropped by 6.4%, which raises questions. COVID is over—why aren’t these towers filling up and generating more cash flow?

Right now, Canadian commercial real estate is the last place I want to park my cash. It’s a hard pass on this one.

SmartCentres

Retail REITs can be tricky. Generally, I prefer one with a dominant anchor tenant in a non-cyclical sector—think grocery stores, which tend to perform well regardless of economic conditions.

On the surface, SRU.UN seems to fit the bill. Its largest tenant is Walmart, which accounts for 23% of its rental revenue, and it boasts a strong 98.3% occupancy rate.

Debt metrics look fine, too, with a 42.2% debt-to-assets ratio, and it trades at 11.8 times price-to-funds from operations (FFO)—below the sector average valuation. The payout ratio is a high but manageable 89.8%, which helps support its current yield. So, why not?

The issue lies in growth—or lack thereof. SmartCentres’s FFO per share has been stagnant, with a three-year FFO/share growth rate of -2.3%. This is a red flag for me.

I want a REIT that grows, not one that’s just treading water. To make matters worse, the dividend hasn’t grown either, with a five-year dividend-growth compound annual growth rate of 0%. That’s not the kind of performance I’m looking for in a long-term investment. This one just doesn’t cut it for me.

What to buy instead

Save yourself the trouble, skip both SRU.UN and AP.UN and consider CI Canadian REIT ETF (TSX:RIT) instead.

This actively managed ETF gives you diversified exposure to Canada’s top REITs, spreading out risk across the sector. It can also hold a small portion of its portfolio in U.S. REITs. Funnily enough, the current top 15 holdings don’t include SRU.UN or AP.UN.

With a current distribution yield of 5.3%, RIT has delivered an impressive annualized total return of 8.5% over the last 20 years. It’s a simpler, more balanced way to invest in Canadian real estate without the headaches of picking individual REITs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Below $74?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down 8% from the high it hit late last year. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why now looks like a perfect time to invest in fast-food giant Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and where this stock…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Along with capital gains, many Canadian energy stocks often pay dividend or enhance shareholder value through share buybacks.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

| Kay Ng

For investors with lots of extra cash lying around after the big rally in 2024, here are a couple of…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is ready to surge in 2025, and now is the time to buy.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy in January

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) look like two top Canadian AI stocks worth buying to kick off 2025.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a mid-cap gem with 58% revenue growth in Q3 2024, fueled by strategic acquisitions and organic growth…

Read more »