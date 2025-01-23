Member Login
TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Retirees and other Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors are wondering which TSX stocks might be good to buy right now for a self-directed TFSA focused on dividend income and long-term total returns. In a market where the TSX trades near a record high, it makes sense to look for stocks that have good track records of delivering steady dividend growth.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) paid its first dividend in 1829 and has given shareholders a slice of the profits every year since that time.

The bank is currently Canada’s third-largest by market capitalization. Growth has largely focused on the United States, including the US$16.3 billion purchase of Bank of the West two years ago. The deal added roughly 500 new branches and 1.8 million customers to BMO Harris Bank, the American subsidiary. The acquisition also gave Bank of Montreal a strong platform to expand in the California market.

Things haven’t been all smooth sailing since the purchase closed. The deal was negotiated near the peak of the first post-pandemic rally in bank stocks in late 2021, and Bank of Montreal had to take some heavy provisions for credit losses (PCL) in the past couple of years as rising interest rates put some borrowers in a bad situation.

Looking ahead, however, investors should see the U.S. business drive good growth for Bank of Montreal.

BMO stock is up about 20% in the past six months. Bargain hunters started to buy when the U.S. Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates. The market is also betting that the worst is over for PCL increases.

Investors who buy BMO stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good example of a stock that income investors can buy and simply let sit in a portfolio for years. The utility company gets most of its revenue from rate-regulated assets that include natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. Cash flow from these types of businesses tends to be predictable and reliable, which is one reason Fortis has been able to raise the dividend annually for the past 51 years.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will boost the rate base from about $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. Management expects the jump in revenue and cash flow to support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over five years. At the current share price, investors can get a dividend yield of 4.1% from Fortis.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors should see the trend continue as the firm works through a $27 billion capital program to drive revenue growth. The company will also get a boost in 2025 from the first full year of contributions from three American natural gas utilities the company purchased for US$14 billion in 2024.

Enbridge is diversifying its asset portfolio to take advantage of new opportunities. The company’s oil and natural gas transmission networks remain important, delivering fuel for domestic use in Canada and the United States, but Enbridge is also positioned to benefit from rising oil and natural gas sales to international buyers through its oil export terminal in Texas and its stake in the new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The bottom line on TFSA dividend stocks

Bank of Montreal, Fortis, and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

