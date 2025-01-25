Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500? 3 Under-$25 Canadian Growth Gems to Grab Now

Got $500? 3 Under-$25 Canadian Growth Gems to Grab Now

These three under-$25 growth stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks will have the potential to grow their financials faster than the industry average, thus delivering higher returns in the long run. These companies usually don’t pay dividends as they reinvest their profits to grow their businesses, enhancing shareholders’ value in the long run. Due to their higher return potential, growth stocks trade at higher valuations. Also, the developing nature of their businesses makes them riskier. Meanwhile, here are three under-$25 growth stocks that you can buy now to reap superior returns in the long run.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that empowers healthcare professionals to deliver positive patient outcomes. The growing usage of software solutions in the healthcare sector, digitization of patient records, and growth in the adoption of virtual healthcare services have created long-term growth potential for the company. It also invests in artificial intelligence (AI) to develop innovative products that could aid healthcare professionals and enhance patient experiences.

Moreover, WELL Health is continuing its expansion initiatives and has acquired seven assets since December. These acquisitions could add around $100 million of revenue annually while generating an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin in line with the company’s guidance. The company also has another 12 letters of intent that could add another $65 million to its top line annually.

Besides, WELL Health is working on spinning out WELLSTAR Technologies, a pure-play SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that offers high-quality technology and services to around 37,000 healthcare providers. The company expects to complete the spinoff by the end of this year, allowing investors an ideal opportunity to invest in a pure healthcare technology company. Considering its growth prospects, I expect the uptrend in WELL Health’s financials and stock price to continue.

Savaria

Second on my list would be Savaria (TSX:SIS), which offers accessibility solutions to physically challenged people. It designs, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of accessibility solutions. Its geographically spread manufacturing facilities and solid dealer network allow it to sell its products worldwide.

The aging population and growing income levels are driving the demand for accessibility solutions, thus expanding the addressable market for Savaria. Amid demand growth, the company continues with its “Savaria One,” a multi-year program focusing on new product development, improving operating efficiency and throughput, and expanding its market share. Further, the company is also working on acquisitions that could boost its financials in the coming quarters. Amid these growth initiatives, Savaria’s management expects its 2025 top line to be around $1 billion while improving its adjusted EBITDA margin to 20%.

Despite its healthy growth prospects, Savaria trades at 1.6 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters, making it an excellent buy at these levels.

Lightspeed Commerce

The increased adoption of multi-channel selling has created long-term growth potential for Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which offers commerce solutions to businesses worldwide. Despite challenging market conditions, the company continues to grow its GTV (gross transaction value) and GPV (gross payment volume). New innovative product launches, growing traction for its unified POS and payments offerings, and an increased shift towards higher GTV customer locations could drive its financial growth.

Besides, Lightspeed is continuing its reorganization initiatives to optimize its operations and improve profitability. Despite these initiatives, the company has been under pressure over the last few months and trades at a 21% discount compared to its 52-week high. Also, its next-12-month price-to-sales multiple has declined to an attractive 1.9. Considering all these factors, I believe Lightspeed would be an excellent buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Tech Stocks

I Just Bought BlackBerry Stock: Here’s Why You Might Want Shares, Too

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why BlackBerry stock could be one of the most attractive TSX stocks to consider today.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 39% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

This stock is a magnificent dividend stock that can withstand crises, generate wealth, and give inflation-adjusted annual payouts is down…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy: 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Huge Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down, but don't keep that from missing out on this major deal.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Stick With Air Canada Stock Through 2030?

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors looking at the big picture, AC stock might be worth holding onto through 2030 as it remains focused…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs. Enbridge

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors seeking to stabilize cash flows in this volatile market can invest in these dividend-paying Canadian pipeline stocks.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Rogers Communications Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers stock has been going through a tough time, but what does the future hold for this telecom giant?

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend-Paying Stocks for Canadian Retirees in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have a proven track record of consistently paying and increasing dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Wealth

| Robin Brown

Looking to create wealth over your lifetime? These four top Canadian compounder stocks could certainly do just that.

Read more »