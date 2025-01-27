Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 27

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 27

Tech and consumer stocks may remain under pressure on the TSX today as investors turn cautious ahead of this week’s interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market climbed for the ninth consecutive session on Friday as gold prices strengthened further, while investors welcomed the new U.S. administration’s push for more interest rate cuts. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 34 points to settle at 25,468, posting its longest winning streak since October 2021.

Although some sectors like energy and industrials traded on a weak note, solid gains in mining, consumer cyclical, and technology stocks guided the TSX to its highest level in over a month.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bird Construction, Torex Gold Resources, IAMGOLD, and Equinox Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 3.4%.

With its 2.7% rise, B2Gold (TSX:BTO) was also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in BTO stock came a day after the Vancouver-based gold miner priced its upsized offering of US$400 million in convertible senior unsecured notes due 2030, with an option for purchasers to acquire an additional US$60 million.

B2Gold’s unsecured notes bear 2.75% annual interest and have an initial conversion price of US$3.17 per share, reflecting a 35% premium over its current stock price. The company plans to use the proceeds of this offering to pay down its revolving credit facility and to fund working capital needs. Despite the recent optimism, however, BTO stock is still down 2.3% year to date.

In contrast, NovaGold Resources, Richelieu Hardware, Energy Fuels, and Advantage Energy slid by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, the Bank of Montreal, Enbridge, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices extended their gains in early Monday trading. However, the prices of natural gas, copper, and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were bearish at the same time. Given these mixed signals from the commodity markets, the main TSX index could remain flat at the open today.

U.S. stock futures dropped sharply in premarket trading as investors showed caution ahead of this week’s interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. This could put downward pressure on the TSX today as markets await corporate earnings later in the week for further direction.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the new home sales data from the United States this morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal, Bce, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Enbridge, and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 24

| Jitendra Parashar

With the Trump administration’s policies in focus, the TSX Composite Index seems on track to end the second consecutive week…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stock Market

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Robin Brown

2024 was an exceptional year for many Canadian stocks. Here are three top performers that would have doubled your money…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stock Market

My Zaniest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what the Canadian stock market might do in 2025? I don't have the wildest idea, but here's…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark has risen 3.2% in the last seven sessions as investors continue to await more clarity on…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stock Market

2 Canadian Stocks That Showed Remarkable Growth in 2024 

| Puja Tayal

Stocks making multi-year losses suddenly delivered remarkable growth in 2024. What should you do with such stocks?

Read more »

Stock Market

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025 

| Puja Tayal

2025 has brought some interesting developments in the macroeconomic landscape that are shaping a mega trend for Canadian investors.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 22

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for six consecutive sessions, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in over a month.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the domestic consumer inflation report, TSX investors’ focus will remain on any developments regarding global trade policies under the…

Read more »