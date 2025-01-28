Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

CNR stock has long been a strong investment, but what about the next three years?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has a long-standing reputation as a reliable player in the transportation and logistics sector. Its expansive rail network and strategic connections across North America make it a vital part of the economy. But is that still going to be the case in the next three years? Let’s dive into this great railway stock and see.

Into earnings

CNR stock’s strong positioning was evident in its most recent earnings report. In the third quarter of 2024, CNR stock reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company’s quarterly revenue rose by 3.1% year over year to $4.11 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.08 billion. This performance underscores CNR stock’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

In terms of the broader financial picture, CNR’s balance sheet and cash flow remain robust. The company reported an operating cash flow of $7.12 billion for the trailing 12 months and a levered free cash flow of $2.6 billion. However, its debt load is substantial, with total debt amounting to $21.06 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.24%. While this leverage level might raise some eyebrows, CNR’s stable revenue streams and strong return on equity, measured at 27.55%, suggest that the company is managing its financial obligations effectively.

The next year

The near-term outlook for CNR stock has been somewhat tempered by external challenges. In September 2024, the company revised its profit forecast due to disruptions from labour stoppages and wildfires in Alberta. These events negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.20 per share in that quarter. Consequently, management adjusted its guidance for 2024, now anticipating low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted diluted EPS, down from the previous forecast of mid- to high single-digit growth.

Yet dividend investors will find CNR stock attractive. The company currently offers a forward annual dividend rate of $3.38, yielding 2.25%. This dividend payout is well-supported by a payout ratio of 39.35%, leaving ample room for future increases. Over the past five years, the company’s average dividend yield was 1.82%. Thus indicating that current levels are relatively generous. With a strong history of dividend growth and a solid financial foundation, CNR remains a reliable choice for income-focused investors.

Future outlook

Looking ahead three years, CNR stock’s prospects appear strong, provided it can navigate ongoing challenges and capitalize on its growth opportunities. The company is likely to benefit from ongoing infrastructure investments and its strategic role in facilitating North American trade. Rail transport remains a critical component of the supply chain, and CNR’s expansive network positions it well to capture a significant share of this market. Additionally, the company’s focus on improving efficiency and leveraging technology should help maintain its competitive edge.

That said, investors should be mindful of potential risks. Economic downturns, changes in trade policy, and environmental challenges like wildfires and extreme weather can all impact CNR’s operations. Furthermore, the company’s high debt levels could become a concern if interest rates continue to rise. Despite these risks, CNR stock’s strong fundamentals and proven track record make it a compelling long-term investment.

Bottom line

In three years, CNR stock is likely to maintain its position as a leader in the transportation sector. With steady growth in earnings, robust dividend payments, and a focus on operational excellence, CNR stock could surpass its historical highs, making it an attractive option for both growth and income-oriented investors. While short-term volatility may occur, the long-term outlook remains positive, ensuring that CNR stock remains a cornerstone of Canadian portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are excellent buys, given their high yields and consistent dividend payments.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utility Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian utility stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to buy, but this gem is the one single stock that that I’d hold…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump-Proof Your Portfolio: 3 Protected Canadian Stocks

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a small bank with no U.S. presence. It seems pretty Trump-proof.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock to own in January 2025. Let's…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build $1,000 Monthly Income: 3 Premium Canadian Dividend Payers

| Rajiv Nanjapla

A stable passive income would provide financial stability and help you achieve financial freedom sooner.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,000 in Passive Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in dividend-growth stocks such as Maple Leaf and Enghouse Systems to create a steady and growing stream of passive…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $20,000 in these stocks can help you earn $279.35 every quarter, or about $1,117.39/year.

Read more »