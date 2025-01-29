Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

Stock market volatility can be unsettling – especially for investors relying on their portfolios to fund a secure retirement. Watching your assets drop more than 10% in a single day is nerve-wracking, even if you believe they’ll recover over time. Investors in high-flying tech stocks, like Nvidia, recently felt that pain when shares plunged 14% after Chinese startup DeepSeek shocked the artificial intelligence (AI) market. While tech stocks can deliver outsized gains, they’re inherently volatile. For those seeking a more stable foundation, Canadian utility stocks offer an attractive alternative. These companies generate reliable cash flows from essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas, making them pillars of portfolio stability.

Why invest in Canadian utility stocks for stability?

Unlike cyclical industries, utility companies operate in a highly regulated environment, ensuring steady revenues and predictable profits. This stability allows them to offer consistent dividend payouts, making them ideal for investors seeking passive income. A key measure of a stock’s stability is Beta, which measures volatility relative to the broader market. A Beta of less than 1 indicates lower volatility. Several Canadian utilities boast long-term betas below 0.5, meaning they have historically been far less volatile than the TSX Composite Index.

Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is a leading Canadian electric and gas utility company that has built a strong reputation for stability and reliability. With a five-year Beta of just 0.26, Fortis stock has historically remained steady, even during market downturns.

Fortis stock has a remarkable record of dividend growth, increasing its payouts for 51 consecutive years. The company continues to expand, supported by a $26 billion capital investment plan aimed at driving 6.5% annual revenue growth through 2029. Its financial health remains strong, backed by an investment-grade credit rating. The $30 billion Canadian utility stock can sustain future cash flow growth and dividend raises.

With a current dividend yield above 4% and an expected annual dividend growth 4% to 6% through 2029, Fortis stock offers a stable and growing source of passive income. Over the past decade, investors have seen their capital steadily double.

Top Canadian utility stock: Hydro One Ltd.

Hydro One (TSX:H) is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution utility. Its regulated business model ensures steady earnings and cash flows, contributing to its reputation as a dependable investment. With a five-year Beta of 0.35, Hydro One stock has consistently delivered strong and stable investment returns.

The $27 billion company benefits from predictable revenues and increasing demand for electricity in Ontario. The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) projects a 75% rise in electricity demand over the next 25 years, fueled by population growth and industrial expansion. Revenue and cash flow should keep growing over the next decade.

Over the past five years, Hydro One has consistently maintained gross margins above 35%, with operating margins steadily improving to 23.1% over the past year. Management anticipates earnings growth of 5% to 7% per year through 2027. A long-term investor who invested $10,000 in Hydro One stock a decade ago would have seen their holdings steadily grow to more than $14,000 today, assuming dividend reinvestment.

Emera Inc.: A utility stock to hold for future stability

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) is a well-established energy company with operations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company’s diverse portfolio includes power generation, transmission, and natural gas distribution assets. With a five-year Beta of 0.33, Emera stock has provided relative capital stability and could offer growth opportunities.

The company has launched an ambitious $20 billion five-year capital investment plan that will drive revenue and cash flow growth through 2029. Its customer base continues to expand, including increased energy demand from AI-driven data centres. The company’s growth prospects are further strengthened by recent rate increases in Florida, which enhance its financial outlook.

Emera stock has an impressive track record of dividend growth, having increased payouts for 17 consecutive years. With a dividend yield of approximately 5.2% and projected revenue growth of 7% to 8% annually through 2026, Emera remains an excellent choice for income-focused investors seeking steady capital growth.

Investor takeaway

Investors looking to build a resilient retirement portfolio can rely on Canadian utility stocks for stability, income, and long-term capital appreciation. These stocks form a strong core for any portfolio, offering wealth protection to retirement portfolios during economic uncertainties while ensuring consistent dividend growth, regardless of market fluctuations.