Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $80,000 With This Easy ETF

Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $80,000 With This Easy ETF

Simply buying and holding this S&P 500 index ETF could make you money.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated—you don’t need to pick the perfect stocks or time the market. Honestly, just focus on three simple things: keep fees low, stay broadly diversified, and stick to your plan.

To prove it, here’s an example: a low-cost S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) that, historically, could have turned a $20,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investment into $81,967 with minimal effort. Let’s take a closer look.

The ETF in question

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) I’m referring to is BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). It’s one of the best ways for Canadian investors to gain exposure to the U.S. market without over-complicating things.

Here’s how it works: ZSP tracks the S&P 500 Index, which is made up of 500 large-cap U.S. companies. These companies are carefully selected by a committee based on size, liquidity, and earnings quality. The index spans all 11 sectors of the economy, giving you a balanced mix of industries.

ZSP uses a market-cap weighting methodology, meaning the largest companies in the index get the highest allocations. This structure allows you to ride the growth of America’s biggest and most successful corporations while still benefiting from diversification.

What makes ZSP even more appealing is its low cost. The management expense ratio (MER) is just 0.09%, meaning for every $10,000 you invest, you’ll pay only $9 annually in fees.

Combine that with its simplicity and historical performance, and you have an ETF that does exactly what it promises: deliver the long-term growth of the S&P 500 at a fraction of the cost of most actively managed mutual funds.

How to quadruple your money

A historical backtest shows that an investor who purchased $20,000 worth of ZSP at the start of January 2015 and held until the end of December 2024 would have achieved an annualized return of 15.15%, growing their investment to $81,967. That’s a fourfold increase in just a decade!

However, achieving this success required discipline and consistency. First, the investor had to reinvest all of ZSP’s quarterly dividends, allowing the power of compounding to take over. More importantly, they had to stay the course and resist the urge to sell during volatile periods.

And there were plenty of moments where selling might have been tempting. For example, ZSP’s value swung up or down by an average of 12.82% annually. During the COVID-19 crash, ZSP plummeted as much as -18.55% in value before recovering. Staying invested through these ups and downs was the key to achieving long-term success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is a great company but a richly valued stock.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let's get started.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI has long been a top growth stock. But will things slow down in 2025 or keep rising higher?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to maximize returns this year, then you need dividends, a solid sector, and this stock.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) has a lot to look forward to in 2025, as it goes for gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 31

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting a fresh all-time high in the previous session, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to post its…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Investing

Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a growth-focused stock that has investors wondering whether to buy, sell, or hold in 2025.

Read more »