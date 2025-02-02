Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Under-$5 Hidden Gems Worth Your Attention

2 Under-$5 Hidden Gems Worth Your Attention

Investors need to understand that plenty of penny stocks might be safer compared to several large-cap investors.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors have an irrational fear of penny stocks. That doesn’t mean there isn’t cause for concern. Many penny stocks represent small companies with volatile performance patterns and weak fundamentals. But there are also penny stocks that represent leaders or at least mature businesses within their respective industries. Since they usually fly under the radar, some of these stocks can offer exceptional return potential if bought at the right time and held for a reasonably long period.

A healthcare company

While Healwell Al (TSX:AIDX) technically belongs to the healthcare sector, it’s essentially an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on the needs of the healthcare sector. They basically develop solutions and train models for the early identification of certain diseases and are tied to the diagnostic phase/segment of the healthcare delivery.

The company has an impressive portfolio of products and solutions, many developed in conjunction with similar healthcare technology companies. It’s also actively acquiring businesses in this domain.

It’s experiencing significant revenue growth, though it has yet to be profitable. However, it’s operating in a highly lucrative domain, and it’s well-positioned to rise exponentially as AI use in healthcare decision-making gains more traction. The stock is also going up, albeit unsteadily, but still at a compelling pace. In the last 12 months, the stock has shot up 157% and is now trading at $1.9 per share.

A robotics company

Robotics is a tiny niche, and only a handful of tech stocks in Canada represent robotics businesses. Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) is easily one of the most prominent robotics stocks in Canada and is currently trading at $2.8 per share despite rising 278% in the last 12 months. This rapid rise can be attributed to many factors, including its position as a preeminent underwater robotics leader.

The company offers a decent range of products and solutions centred on underwater/marine surveillance, monitoring, and even retrieval. These products and services are useful for a range of public and private entities, which is why the company boasts an impressive client portfolio, including naval institutions of multiple countries and energy giants.

The company has also shown significant financial growth, including a 52% year-over-year revenue increase.

Foolish takeaway

Both penny stocks are aggressively bullish and may remain so for multiple quarters. At their current pace, they may offer more growth in months than many conventional growth stocks may offer in several years. So, they are worth looking into. They may also prove to be significant long-term holdings, considering AI and robotics’s long-term potential and the companies’ status as leaders within their niche markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kraken Robotics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market 

| Puja Tayal

It's normal to beat the market once or twice while riding a trend. But this stock has been crushing the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks are amazing, but only when they have a true growth outlook. Luckily, these two match right up.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Why I’m Bearish on Celestica Stock, and What I’m Buying Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock has exploded in share price, but the future doesn't look as certain. So why not consider this stock…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Investing in Canadian AI Stocks for Maximum Gains in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks look strong for the future, but Kinaxis stock could be the best buy out there.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Some of the best stocks to buy today are tech stocks like Blackberry, due to their potential for growth in…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index started marching upwards in mid-January. Among the stocks that rallied, a few are picking up momentum.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has long been known for giving investors a wild ride. But could that be over in 2025?

Read more »

Positive Person 2
Tech Stocks

Why Artificial Intelligence Stocks Broadcom, Alphabet (Google), and Marvell Technologies Are Rising Today

| Bram Berkowitz

Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are reacting.

Read more »