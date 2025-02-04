Member Login
Where Will Shopify Shares Be in 5 Years?

In addition to Shopify’s consistently growing sales and expanding profit margins, its focus on long-term growth initiatives could help its share prices soar over the next five years.

Jitendra Parashar
Credit card, online shopping, retail

After a turbulent 2022, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has staged a powerful comeback, with its stock price posting an over 150% gain over the past two years. Now trading at $166.57 per share with a market cap of $213.3 billion, Shopify remains one of Canada’s most attractive tech stocks.

But where will SHOP stock be five years from now? Will its impressive revenue and earnings growth help it surge further, or will economic pressures and rising competition slow its momentum? In this article, we’ll analyze Shopify’s recent financial performance, industry fundamentals, and key growth drivers to help you understand whether SHOP is a stock worth holding for the next five years.

Top factors driving Shopify stock higher

One of the biggest reasons behind Shopify stock’s sharp recovery in the last two years is its relentless focus on making its commerce platform easier and more attractive for businesses of all sizes, which are continuing to boost its financial growth.

Over the last two years, the Canadian e-commerce giant has increased its efforts to improve its platform with advanced AI-powered tools (artificial intelligence), streamlined payment solutions, and better logistics support. All of this has made it an important tool for merchants globally, and investors seem to be taking notice.

Strengthening financial growth

Shopify’s strong financial growth trends also support its recent stock price surge. In its most recent reported quarter ended September 2024, the company pulled in US$2.2 billion in revenue, marking a 26.1% YoY (year-over-year) jump from last year. That’s six straight quarters of growing revenue by more than 25%, clearly reflecting the underlying strength of its business model. Even more exciting is Shopify’s free cash flow margin, which expanded to 19% last quarter. In simpler terms, SHOP stock is bringing in more money while keeping expenses under control, which could be seen as a great sign for long-term profitability.

In the third quarter of last year, the company’s adjusted net profit surged 45.3% YoY to US$459 million. Similarly, its adjusted net profit margin for the quarter expanded to 21.2% from 18.4% a year ago. That’s why it’s important to note that Shopify isn’t just growing, but it’s actually getting better at making money year after year.

Where will Shopify shares be in five years?

Now, what does this all mean for the next five years? Shopify isn’t just relying on past success but is actively making efforts to accelerate business growth further. The company is doubling down on AI-driven commerce tools, which help merchants on its platform automate routine tasks, personalize customer experiences, and focus on marketing efforts. To attract larger businesses that want flexibility and scalability, Shopify continues to strengthen its Shopify Plus platform.

While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to predict where exactly SHOP stock price will be five years from now, if the company keeps executing at this level, it’s hard to see its momentum slowing down. As e-commerce gets even bigger in the years to come, Shopify could continue to benefit from this trend, which should help its stock soar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

